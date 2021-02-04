Left Menu

PREVIEW-Soccer-Juve host Roma with teams heading in different directions

Since their defeat by Inter Milan on Jan. 17 -- a performance coach Andrea Pirlo described as the "worst of my time here so far" -- Juventus have won five games in a row in all competitions, conceding once. "We weren’t in that (Inter) game, but it served as a lesson for us," Pirlo said of that loss after exacting revenge with a 2-1 Coppa Italia semi-final first-leg win at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:38 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Juve host Roma with teams heading in different directions

Fourth faces third in Serie A on Saturday with hosts Juventus very much in the ascendancy and looking to overtake an AS Roma side facing problems on and off the pitch.

Victory in Turin will see Juve leapfrog Roma into third spot with the Italian champions, after an uncharacteristically slow start to the season, finally hitting top gear. Since their defeat by Inter Milan on Jan. 17 -- a performance coach Andrea Pirlo described as the "worst of my time here so far" -- Juventus have won five games in a row in all competitions, conceding once.

"We weren't in that (Inter) game, but it served as a lesson for us," Pirlo said of that loss after exacting revenge with a 2-1 Coppa Italia semi-final first-leg win at the San Siro on Tuesday. "From there we regrouped, worked on the errors and more victories arrived."

All is not quite as rosy at Roma. Paulo Fonseca's side have won two of their last five in all competitions, with the 3-0 Rome derby defeat by Lazio in that run the most difficult to stomach.

Away from the action, Fonseca has had to deal with a rift with veteran striker Edin Dzeko, who was stripped of the captaincy after falling out with the coach. "On the captaincy, a club must rely on discipline," the club's general manager Tiago Pinto said on Wednesday.

"At the moment Dzeko isn't the Roma captain. We will work for the interests of Roma in the future." Pinto insisted Fonseca and Dzeko have reconciled, but it is unclear whether the 34-year-old Bosnian, who has not played for Roma since their Coppa Italia last-16 elimination by Spezia on Jan. 19, will feature against Juve.

Two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo inflicted a first defeat in seven games in all competitions on Inter on Tuesday, but Antonio Conte's side can, if only provisionally, top Serie A by a point above AC Milan with a win at Fiorentina on Friday. Conte will not be in the dugout as he serves the final game of a two-match touchline suspension.

Leaders Milan are not in action until Sunday, when they host Crotone, looking to make amends for a surprise 3-0 loss to Atalanta in their last home match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM accuses DMK of enacting 'drama' in Rajiv case convicts' release eyeing sympathy

Chief Minister K Palaniswami onThursday accused the DMK of enacting a political drama onthe issue of release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhiassassination case with an eye on coming assembly elections.He also questioned why the DMK whi...

Rain, heavy barricading play spoiler at Singhu border protest site

Some put the blame on the rain gods while others cried foul over the sturdy barriers put up by the administration as the usually vibrant and upbeat Singhu border witnessed a rare quiet and uneventful day on Thursday. The Delhi-Haryana highw...

No evidence of COVID vaccine causing 19 deaths: Govt

The government on Thursday termed as absolutely baseless narrative the allegations that it rushed to certify that the COVID-19 vaccination was not the cause of death of 19 health workers, saying no evidence suggests such a link so far and a...

Two sisters charred to death in Odisha

Two minor sisters were charred todeath in a paddy stubble fire at Lakrish village in OdishasRayagada district on Thursday, police said.The deceased have been identified as Kumari Majhi 5and Bidya Majhi 3, the police said.As per the prelimin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021