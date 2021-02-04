Left Menu

AIFF rejects East Bengal review plea on Fowler punishment but says remark against referees was not racist

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 20:26 IST
AIFF rejects East Bengal review plea on Fowler punishment but says remark against referees was not racist

The All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee on Thursday rejected a review plea by East Bengal to overturn their head coach Robbie Fowler's four-match suspension and Rs 5 lakh fine but the governing body stated that his ''adverse remarks'' against Indian referees were not racist in nature.

The Liverpool legend was on Wednesday found guilty of making defamatory and insulting remarks against Indian referees and was charged under Article 59.1 of AIFF disciplinary code that specifically deals with offences related to racist remarks.

Fowler had made the comments against Indian referees following their 1-1 draw against FC Goa in the ISL on January 29.

A day after the judgment, East Bengal top official Debabrata Sarkar made a request to the chairman of the AIFF disciplinary committee, Ushanath Banerjee, to ''reconsider the decision in the larger interests of the century-old club''.

But Banerjee turned down the plea and in a statement said: ''The punishment given by the Committee unanimously for gross misconduct committed by Fowler does not call for any sympathetic reconsideration and once delivered, it is beyond any scope of review.'' ''However, the Committee, taking note of certain media reports clarified that none of Mr Fowler's comments was racist ones,'' the AIFF stated in a press release.

The suspension means that Fowler would miss the high-profile return-leg derby against ATK Mohun Bagan on February 19 and he can only resume in the team's concluding league fixture against Odisha FC on February 27.

In their maiden ISL season, SC East Bengal are lying 10th, above laggards Odisha FC, in the points table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't be complacent in COVID-19 fight: Maha CM to people

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Thursday asked the authorities and citizens notto become complacent in the fight against coronavirus in viewof its second wave in Britain and Brazil.Speaking during the COVID-19 presentation in ...

TN CM accuses DMK of enacting 'drama' in Rajiv case convicts' release eyeing sympathy

Chief Minister K Palaniswami onThursday accused the DMK of enacting a political drama onthe issue of release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhiassassination case with an eye on coming assembly elections.He also questioned why the DMK whi...

Rain, heavy barricading play spoiler at Singhu border protest site

Some put the blame on the rain gods while others cried foul over the sturdy barriers put up by the administration as the usually vibrant and upbeat Singhu border witnessed a rare quiet and uneventful day on Thursday. The Delhi-Haryana highw...

No evidence of COVID vaccine causing 19 deaths: Govt

The government on Thursday termed as absolutely baseless narrative the allegations that it rushed to certify that the COVID-19 vaccination was not the cause of death of 19 health workers, saying no evidence suggests such a link so far and a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021