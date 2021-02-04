Left Menu

Soccer-Tigres reach Club World Cup semis with 2-1 win over Ulsan

Tigres, who won their maiden CONCACAF Champions League title last year, will next face Brazil's Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras for a place in next week's final. Asian Champions League winners Ulsan broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when centre back Kim Kee-hee powered home a header from a Yoon Bit-garam corner at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Mexican side Tigres UANL secured a place in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 comeback win over South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai thanks to first-half goals from French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Thursday. Tigres, who won their maiden CONCACAF Champions League title last year, will next face Brazil's Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras for a place in next week's final.

Asian Champions League winners Ulsan broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when centre back Kim Kee-hee powered home a header from a Yoon Bit-garam corner at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Tigres responded from a corner of their own, with Gignac finding the net from close range after the ball was flicked on by Mexican defender Diego Reyes.

Gignac then scored what was to prove the decider with a penalty just before halftime after VAR spotted Kim Kee-hee had handled the ball in the box.

