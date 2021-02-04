Left Menu

Messi to take call on his Barcelona future at the end of season

Barcelona's Lionel Messi has made no contact with any other football club and is waiting until the end of the ongoing 2020-2021 season to make a decision regarding his future, Goal.com reported.

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:58 IST
Messi to take call on his Barcelona future at the end of season
Lionel Messi (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona's Lionel Messi has made no contact with any other football club and is waiting until the end of the ongoing 2020-2021 season to make a decision regarding his future, Goal.com reported. Last year, Messi and Barcelona had a fallout after the striker had expressed his desire to leave the club. However, in the end, he stayed with the club as he did not want to settle matters in court.

But since then, there has been a lot of speculations regarding his future and he has been linked to various clubs, including Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Manchester City. In the report, Goal.com said it understands that Messi "is tired of the constant media speculation, and says that it will be he who speaks out at the end of the season to declare where he will be playing in the 2021-22 campaign, and nobody else."

Last month, Barcelona had announced that the club's presidential election will be held on March 7. The election had previously been scheduled for January 24 but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona are currently placed in the second spot on the La Liga table with 40 points from 20 games. The table is topped by Atletico Madrid, who have 50 points from 19 games.

Barcelona will next play against Real Betis on February 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parler terminates CEO John Matze

After the Capitol riot induced social media conflict buzzed up, American alt-tech microblogging and social networking service, Parler fired its CEO co-founder John Matze. According to a report by The Verge, John Matze said that he has been ...

I-League: Chencho Gyeltshen brace helps RoundGlass Punjab FC break TRAU's unbeaten run

Chencho Gyeltshens brace inspired RoundGlass Punjab FC to break TRAUs undefeated record as the Curtis Fleming-coached side defeated their opponents 2-0 on Thursday. With this win, RoundGlass Punjab FC climbs to third on the Hero I-League ta...

Soccer-Mussolini's great-grandson hopes he won't be judged by his name at Lazio

The great-grandson of Italys late fascist dictator Benito Mussolini hopes he will not be judged by his name after being called up for the youth team at Serie A club Lazio. Romano Floriani Mussolini, 18, has been part of the squad for Lazios...

Disappointing earnings updates weigh on FTSE 100; Italian shares shine

European shares extended their rally to a fourth straight day on Thursday, as investors hoped for a swifter global economic recovery, while Unilevers disappointing targets weighed on Londons blue-chip index.The STOXX 600 index rose 0.6, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021