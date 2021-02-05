Bayern to play African champion Al Ahly at Club World Cup - (A)PTI | Doha | Updated: 05-02-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 09:42 IST
The African champion will play the European champion in the semifinals of the Club World Cup after Al Ahly beat Qatari team Al Duhail 1-0 to clinch a meeting with Bayern Munich.
In a rare scene during the pandemic, thousands of fans were in the stadium to see the Egyptian side score in the first half with a long-range shot from Hussein El Shahat on Thursday.
Al Ahly will play Bayern on Monday in Qatar.
The other semifinal on Sunday will be contested by newly-crowned South American champion Palmeiras and Mexican side Tigres.
The CONCACAF Champions League winner came from behind to beat Ulsan of South Korea 2-1 on Thursday with Andre-Pierre Gignac scoring twice in the first half.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Ahead of Libertadores final, Palmeiras' Patrick owes debt to Celtic
Soccer-Libertadores triumph causes fixture pile-up for Palmeiras
Soccer-Late goal gives Palmeiras dramatic Copa Libertadores triumph
PREVIEW-Soccer-Palmeiras, Bayern bid for more silverware in Club World Cup
Soccer-Palmeiras seal last-gasp Copa Libertadores triumph