England 67 for 2 at lunch on Day 1 of first Test against India

Opting to bat, England were 67 for 2 at lunch on the first day of the opening Test against India here on Friday.

Dominic Sibley and Joe Root were batting on 26 and 4 respectively at the break.

Brief Scores: England: 67 for 2 in 27 overs (Rory Burns 33, Dominic Sibley 26 batting; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/31, Jasprit Bumrah 1/17).

