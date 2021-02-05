England 67 for 2 at lunch on Day 1 of first Test against India

England 67 for 2 at lunch on Day 1 of first Test against IndiaPTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-02-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 11:40 IST
Opting to bat, England were 67 for 2 at lunch on the first day of the opening Test against India here on Friday.
Dominic Sibley and Joe Root were batting on 26 and 4 respectively at the break.
Brief Scores: England: 67 for 2 in 27 overs (Rory Burns 33, Dominic Sibley 26 batting; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/31, Jasprit Bumrah 1/17).
