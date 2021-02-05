BBL: Sutherland fined $5,000 for breaching biosecurity measures

Left Menu

Melbourne Renegades' Will Sutherland was on Friday handed a fine of $5,000 for breaching biosecurity measures during the Big Bash League (BBL).

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:01 IST
BBL logo . Image Credit: ANI

Melbourne Renegades' Will Sutherland was on Friday handed a fine of $5,000 for breaching biosecurity measures during the Big Bash League (BBL). Cricket Australia (CA) announced the sanction following the completion of an investigation into the incident that took place on January 21.

"Melbourne Renegades player Will Sutherland has been sanctioned under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct following the completion of an investigation into an incident relating to a breach of biosecurity measures in Melbourne on Thursday, January 21," Cricket Australia said in a statement. CA said Sutherland was found to have played golf and had a meal with people outside the Big Bash League's bio-secure hub during the tournament.

"He was subsequently issued with a report and notice of charge under article 2.23 of the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct, relating to conduct that either (a) is contrary to the Spirit of Cricket; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket; and/or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute," the statement read. "Sutherland accepted the charge but challenged the proposed sanction of a $10,000 fine with $4000 suspended at a Code of Conduct hearing before Commissioner Adrian Anderson on Monday, February 1. The sanction was subsequently downgraded to a $5,000 fine," it added.

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues, said: "The bio-security protocols have not only kept players, staff, officials and cricket fans safe, but have also ensured it has been possible to travel across borders and take the BBL to seven different states and territories by reducing instances of close contact with COVID in the community." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

