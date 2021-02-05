Left Menu

NRAI confident to organise ISSF combined shooting World Cup in March

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is confident of hosting International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) combined World Cup in March.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:30 IST
NRAI logo. Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is confident of hosting International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) combined World Cup in March.

The ISSF world cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) is slated to take place in New Delhi from March 18 to March 29 Speaking to ANI, NRAI general secretary Rajeev Bhatia said the body is confident of organising the showpiece event and is in talks with the officials regarding World Cup.

"We are confident of organising this event and we have already spoken to our officials regarding World Cup. As of now, I can say that World Cup is very much on and will discuss SOPs and other important issues related to the World Cup in the first week of March," Bhatia told ANI. "We are getting entries and a good response, a lot of countries have responded positively and have sent their entries so the World Cup is very much on," he added.

When asked about whether athletes will be in the bio bubble, Bhatia said, "We are discussing with the sports ministry and hopefully some solution will come out as we are working on that." This will be the biggest event for shooters after the pandemic and especially for Indian shooters who will be participating in the international event after a gap of almost one year.

Last month, the NRAI announced that the Indian teams for the two combined ISSF World Cup stages scheduled in New Delhi and Changwon, in March and April 2021 respectively, will be selected only after the completion of the third and fourth (T3 and T4) National Rifle/Pistol trials. The said trials are scheduled at the National Capital's Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range between February 8-14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

