Left Menu

South Africa 26-2 at tea after dismissing Pakistan for 272

He prolonged Pakistans resistance after lunch, adding 30 runs with Yasir Shah 8 and 21 with Nauman Ali 8 before Nortje claimed the last two wickets in three balls.Pakistan leads the two-match series 1-0 after beating the Proteas in the first test by seven wickets at Karachi.

PTI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:44 IST
South Africa 26-2 at tea after dismissing Pakistan for 272

Pacer Anrich Nortje picked up 5-56 as South Africa bowled out Pakistan for 272 in the second test on Friday.

Faheem Ashraf anchored Pakistan's lower-order resistance with a top score of 78 not out, including 12 fours, before Nortje wrapped up the innings late in the second session on day 2.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali struck off successive deliveries to leave South Africa in early trouble at 26-2 at tea.

Hasan, returning to test cricket in this series after a two-year absence, had Dean Elgar (15) caught behind in the last over before the break and then followed it up by uprooting Rassie van der Dussen's off stump in the next delivery.

Nortje bowled with menacing pace — on a wicket which has eased considerably for batting — to bag his third five-wicket haul in his 10th test match.

He claimed two wickets in the first session, including Babar Azam's off the second ball of the day after Pakistan resumed on 145-3. Azam played a loose cut shot and Faf du Plessis held onto a head-high catch at second slip.

Babar couldn’t add to his overnight 77. He had helped to revive Pakistan innings from 22-3 with Fawad Alam on the first day before rain and a wet outfield wiped out the last session on Thursday.

Alam, who scored 45, fell to Temba Bavuma's splendid direct throw at the non-striker's end from short mid-wicket as Alam went for a needless run.

Ashraf then provided the bulk of the scoring and shared a 41-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan (18) before Nortje struck immediately with the second new ball.

Nortje tested Rizwan with a short-pitched delivery and the batter's top-edged pull went straight to Kagiso Rabada's hands at fine leg before Ashraf raised his fourth half century in his eighth test match.

Ashraf completed his half century off 97 balls with a straight-driven boundary off Rabada just before lunch and two balls later pulled the fast bowler to midwicket for his ninth boundary.

Ashraf survived an early lbw TV referral against left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (3-90), and he also needed brief treatment after Rabada's short-pitched delivery with the second new ball struck the left-hander’s right arm.

Ashraf showed lot of patience in his more than 3-1/2 hour knock. He prolonged Pakistan's resistance after lunch, adding 30 runs with Yasir Shah (8) and 21 with Nauman Ali (8) before Nortje claimed the last two wickets in three balls.

Pakistan leads the two-match series 1-0 after beating the Proteas in the first test by seven wickets at Karachi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. COVID-19 also attacks the pancreas one vaccine dose may be enough for those previously infectedThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavir...

Over 1000 players register for IPL 2021 Player Auction

The Indian Premier League IPL Player Registration closed on Thursday, with 1097 players 814 Indian and 283 overseas players signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 Player Auction, set to take place in Chennai on February 18. The list incorp...

Judges, not voters, may decide on Scottish independence vote

Scotlands top civil court dealt nationalists a blow on Friday by declining to rule that the Scottish parliament had the right to call an independence referendum without Londons permission.In the first skirmish of what is likely to become a ...

Rugby-Lowe, Beirne win Irish selection battles for Six Nations opener

New Zealand-born winger James Lowe will make his Six Nations debut in Irelands opener in Wales while Tadhg Beirne got the nod ahead of Iain Henderson at second row in an experienced side named by coach Andy Farrell on Friday. Ireland are mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021