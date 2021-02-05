Left Menu

England 263 for 3 at stumps on Day 1 of first Test against India

Captain Joe Root scored a century in his milestone 100th match as England ended Day 1 of the opening Test against India on 263 for 3 here on Friday.Root was batting on 128 at stumps after stitching 200 runs together with opener Dominic Sibley 87 for the third wicket. Brief Scores England 1st innings 263 for 3 in 89.3 overs Dominic Sibley 87, Joe Root batting 128 Ravichandran Ashwin 168, Jasprit Bumrah 240.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:13 IST
England 263 for 3 at stumps on Day 1 of first Test against India

Captain Joe Root scored a century in his milestone 100th match as England ended Day 1 of the opening Test against India on 263 for 3 here on Friday.

Root was batting on 128 at stumps after stitching 200 runs together with opener Dominic Sibley (87) for the third wicket. The day's play ended as soon as Sibley was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. The highlight of the England first innings was the 200-run partnership between Root and Sibley for the third wicket which put England in a strong position in the match after they batted first on a slow Chepauk pitch.

The duo came together just before the end of the morning session when England were at 63 for 2 and made the Indian bowlers toil for the remaining two sessions.

Coming at number four, the 30-year-old Root dominated the partnership as he raced ahead of Sibley with an array of strokes.

Root has hit 14 fours and a six from 197 balls while Sibley struck 12 boundaries off 286 deliveries in his innings.

For India, Bumrah took two wickets for 40 runs while Ravichandran Ashwin got one for 68 runs. Brief Scores: England 1st innings: 263 for 3 in 89.3 overs (Dominic Sibley 87, Joe Root batting 128; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/68, Jasprit Bumrah 2/40).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. COVID-19 also attacks the pancreas one vaccine dose may be enough for those previously infectedThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavir...

Over 1000 players register for IPL 2021 Player Auction

The Indian Premier League IPL Player Registration closed on Thursday, with 1097 players 814 Indian and 283 overseas players signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 Player Auction, set to take place in Chennai on February 18. The list incorp...

Judges, not voters, may decide on Scottish independence vote

Scotlands top civil court dealt nationalists a blow on Friday by declining to rule that the Scottish parliament had the right to call an independence referendum without Londons permission.In the first skirmish of what is likely to become a ...

Rugby-Lowe, Beirne win Irish selection battles for Six Nations opener

New Zealand-born winger James Lowe will make his Six Nations debut in Irelands opener in Wales while Tadhg Beirne got the nod ahead of Iain Henderson at second row in an experienced side named by coach Andy Farrell on Friday. Ireland are mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021