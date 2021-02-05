Over 1000 players register for IPL 2021 Player Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Registration closed on Thursday, with 1097 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 Player Auction, set to take place in Chennai on February 18. The list incorporates 207 capped, 863 uncapped, and 27 Associate players. The league, in a media advisory, said the Auction will begin from 3 PM onwards. The detailed list is as follow:

Capped Indian- 21 players. Capped International- 186 players.

Associate- 27 players. Uncapped Indian players who have played at least 1 IPL match- 50 players. Overseas uncapped players who have played at least 1 IPL match- 2 players.

Uncapped Indians- 743 players.Uncapped International- 68 players. Notably, if every franchise were to have a maximum of 25 players in their squad, 61 players will be taken in the auction (of which up to 22 may be overseas players).

The country-wise breakdown of 283 overseas players is listed below: Afghanistan- 30Australia- 42Bangladesh- 5England- 21Ireland- 2Nepal- 8Netherlands- 1New Zealand- 29Scotland- 7South Africa- 38Sri Lanka- 31UAE- 9USA- 2West Indies- 56Zimbabwe- 2.

