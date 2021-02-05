Left Menu

Cricket-West Indies signs with BT to broadcast home internationals in UK

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday signed a five-year deal with broadcaster BT Sport for exclusive live coverage in the United Kingdom of all the Caribbean team's international home matches, including the test series against England next year.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:33 IST
Cricket-West Indies signs with BT to broadcast home internationals in UK

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday signed a five-year deal with broadcaster BT Sport for exclusive live coverage in the United Kingdom of all the Caribbean team's international home matches, including the test series against England next year. The 2022 test series between England and West Indies will be the first time the teams will play the Richards-Botham Trophy.

"... I'm delighted to announce one of our largest ever broadcast rights agreements in the form of this unprecedented partnership with BT Sport," CWI President Ricky Skerritt said in a statement https://www.windiescricket.com/news/cwi-sign-major-uk-broadcast-agreement-bt-sport-all-west-indies-matches-caribbean. "Our tour to England last year helped to remind us how strong the West Indies brand continues to be in the UK, and we thank BT Sport for so highly valuing West Indies cricket by committing their broadcast support."

Apart from England's tour, BT Sport will also broadcast West Indies home matches across all formats against Sri Lanka this year. That will be followed by the visits to the Caribbean by South Africa, Australia and Pakistan in June, July and August. "West Indies' home series are the second-most watched cricket in the UK after England's home matches," CWI CEO Johnny Grave said.

"And this agreement ensures that the best action from the Caribbean will be broadcast in an extremely important sports and tourism market for the region." England are currently touring India with the first test having begun on Friday, with Channel 4 showing the four-match test series in its entirety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tens of thousands sign Japanese petition against Games chief after sexist comments

A petition calling for action against Yoshiro Mori, head of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee who caused an uproar with sexist comments, gathered tens of thousands of signatures on Friday, a day after its launch by Japanese activists....

South Africa says secures vaccines for at least 26 mln people

South Africa, hardest hit by the coronavirus on the continent, has secured enough COVID-19 vaccines for at least 26 million people and knows where it will get the remaining does it needs, the health minister said on Friday.Africas most indu...

Sisodia visits govt school in Gandhinagar, reviews COVID-19 protocols

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited a government school in the Gandhinagar area here and reviewed the COVID-19 protocols being followed there after schools in the national capital reopened for Classes 9 and 11 on Friday.Schoo...

Protest portraits: the Russians rallying behind Kremlin critic Navalny

Tens of thousands of Russians have taken to the streets in recent weeks after the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny despite the risk of being detained. Navalny, 44, was arrested on Jan. 17 after returning to Moscow from Germany where...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021