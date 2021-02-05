Arjun Tendulkar registers for IPL 2021 Player Auction

Left Menu

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, has registered for the IPL 2021 Player Auction, set to take place in Chennai on February 18.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:46 IST
Arjun Tendulkar (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, has registered for the IPL 2021 Player Auction, set to take place in Chennai on February 18. Arjun has registered for the auction at a base price of INR 20 lakh, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Last month, Arjun made his debut for the senior Mumbai side against Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. During the match, he had picked one wicket and conceded 34 runs from the three overs that he bowled. Haryana had won the game by eight wickets. In his second match for Mumbai, Arjun returned with the figures of 1/33 against Puducherry, who won the match by six wickets.

The IPL Player Registration closed on Thursday, with 1097 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 Player Auction. The list has 207 capped, 863 uncapped, and 27 Associate players. Also, India's S Sreesanth and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan have registered for the auction.

However, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc and England's Joe Root have opted out of the 2021 edition of the IPL as they did not register for the auction. The youngest player to register is Afghanistan's 16-year-old left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad Lakanwal, who has his price at INR 20 lakh, while the oldest is 42-year-old Nayan Doshi. (ANI)

