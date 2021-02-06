Left Menu

NFL-Super Bowl fans wait hours for glimpse of glistening trophy

As anticipation builds in Tampa, Florida, before Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the hometown Buccaneers, all eyes are on the Vince Lombardi trophy - unless, of course, you refuse to stand hours in line to see it. Fans visiting the free Super Bowl LV Experience theme park along the Tampa Riverwalk were waiting up to four hours this week to get close to the 22-inch (56-cm), 7-lb (3-kg) glistening block of silver carved into the shape of a regulation size football atop a kicking tee, which will be hoisted by the 2021 National Football League champions.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 03:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 03:49 IST
NFL-Super Bowl fans wait hours for glimpse of glistening trophy

As anticipation builds in Tampa, Florida, before Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the hometown Buccaneers, all eyes are on the Vince Lombardi trophy - unless, of course, you refuse to stand hours in line to see it.

Fans visiting the free Super Bowl LV Experience theme park along the Tampa Riverwalk were waiting up to four hours this week to get close to the 22-inch (56-cm), 7-lb (3-kg) glistening block of silver carved into the shape of a regulation size football atop a kicking tee, which will be hoisted by the 2021 National Football League champions. Crafted each year by Tiffany & Co, this year's trophy was made in Cumberland, Rhode Island, and was kept in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Ohio for the last year before delivery to Tampa via Fed Ex on Jan. 29. It was named after legendary Coach Vince Lombardi, who led the Green Bay Packers to five NFL championships in nine seasons and died of cancer in 1970.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has valued the Lombardi trophy at $10,000 - less than the price of many tickets to Super Bowl LV, as the NFL has limited capacity at Raymond James Stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's one of the reasons why NFL fans were standing for hours in the beating sun, wearing face masks and sunglasses, in order to spend less than 30 seconds next to the trophy case while an event employee snapped a photo of them on their smartphone. The photo op was free of charge, and it was as physically close to Super Bowl victory as many fans would get this year.

"For those of us who aren't going to the game and don't get to experience that, you get the feel," said Bucs fan Pauline Tanner, a 51-year-old entrepreneur from Lakeland, Florida. Sherry MacDonald, a 51-year-old hairstylist, beat some of the crowds on Friday morning and lined up for what she expected would be at least an hour wait for the trophy, enticed by the chance to "see how big it actually is." Her husband had opted out, she said.

The fans who held their ground in line emerged with mixed reviews about whether the NFL's crown jewel lived up to its allure. "I didn't even really look at it. I'll look at it when I see the pictures," said Marshall Turner, a 32-year-old business analyst who exited the deck where the trophy case sits on a red carpet with a Chiefs banner draped around his shoulders.

Sixteen-year-old Tampa resident Cameron Morgan, who saw the trophy with his parents Jeremy and Amy after waiting about an hour, had one word when he left the photo op: "Underwhelming." "I thought it would be bigger," Amy Morgan said.

Jeremy Morgan shrugged. "It's still the Vince Lombardi Trophy. I liked it," he said. Some fans wandered over to the line on Friday, which snaked through metal barriers and was growing by the minute, and then thought better of it. Steven Riley, a 64-year-old retired UPS supervisor, was among them.

"I'll see it on TV Sunday when the Bucs win," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

International Criminal Court says it has jurisdiction in Palestinian territories

Judges at the International Criminal Court on Friday found the court has jurisdiction over war crimes committed in the Palestinian territories, paving the way for a possible criminal investigation, despite Israeli objections. The decision p...

U.S. consumers sock away more cash, pay down card debt, in COVID-19 times

U.S. consumers stuffed more money into bank accounts and paid down their credit cards last month in a signal of how some of the 900 billion in coronavirus pandemic relief enacted at the end of 2020 was put to use as the new year began. Comm...

Biden to name New York Fed's Singh as deputy security adviser

President Joe Biden has picked Daleep Singh, the head of the markets team at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as a top aide on international economic issues, the regional central bank said on Friday. Singh will leave the bank in mid-Fe...

NFL-A-listers stay home as health crisis dims Super Bowl celebrity spotlight in Tampa

The Super Bowls annual celebrity circuit has all but gone quiet in Tampa, Florida, this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps A-listers and party-hungry fans at home.With a limited crowd allowed to watch the hometown Buccaneers take on the K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021