Rugby league-NZ fullback Tuivasa-Sheck set for code switch to Blues

The 27-year-old won the NRL title in 2015 with the Sydney Roosters and the Dally M medal as the league's best player in 2018 with the Warriors. "It has been a dream of mine for a long time to one day play rugby union again, to get this opportunity with New Zealand Rugby, the Blues and Auckland is exciting," Tuivasa-Sheck said.

New Zealand rugby league fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck said he has agreed a code switch to rugby union after signing a two-year deal with the Auckland Blues. Tuivasa-Sheck will play out the 2021 National Rugby League (NRL) season with the New Zealand Warriors before making the switch to Super Rugby.

A pacy and elusive runner, Samoan-born Tuivasa-Sheck is a former New Zealand rugby union schoolboy international but has played in the NRL for the last eight years. The 27-year-old won the NRL title in 2015 with the Sydney Roosters and the Dally M medal as the league's best player in 2018 with the Warriors.

"It has been a dream of mine for a long time to one day play rugby union again, to get this opportunity with New Zealand Rugby, the Blues and Auckland is exciting," Tuivasa-Sheck said. "The timing feels right to do this now. That said, I have a big year ahead of me and will turn my attention to this opportunity later in the year."

New Zealand Rugby General Manager Chris Lendrum was delighted with Tuivasa-Sheck's switch. "It's hugely exciting for everyone in rugby to have Roger back playing rugby union," he said. "Roger has some goals he wants to achieve in rugby, and we are thrilled to be able to give him the opportunity to chase those goals."

The deal will also see Tuivasa-Sheck link up with the Auckland provincial side through to the end of 2023.

