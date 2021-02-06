Left Menu

Dustin Johnson within 1 shot of lead at Saudi International

The American completed four holes and Gallacher 68 six after play was stopped for fading light Friday.Johnson, winner of the inaugural Saudi International two years ago, is one of four top-10 players at the tournament.I like this golf course a lot.

No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson was just one shot off the lead after completing his second round of the Saudi International early Saturday.

Ryan Fox and Stephen Gallacher shared the lead on 10 under overall heading into the third round later Saturday.

Johnson's 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th capped a 6-under 64. The American completed four holes and Gallacher (68) six after play was stopped for fading light Friday.

Johnson, winner of the inaugural Saudi International two years ago, is one of four top-10 players at the tournament.

''I like this golf course a lot. I think it sets up well for me,'' he said after two rounds. ''It's got a mixture of golf holes on it. Some really difficult holes. And you've got to hit some really good drives and then you've got quite a few short ones, too, where you have to take advantage of.'' Play had been stopped for two hours on Friday because of rain. There was more Saturday morning.

''Definitely didn't think we were going to get two days of rain,'' Johnson said.

Kevin Na (63) and day one leader David Horsey (71) finished their rounds early Saturday sharing third place, two shots back, with Andy Sullivan, Bernd Wiesberger.

Seven players including Tony Finau and Tommy Fleetwood trailed by three strokes at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

The Saudi International is the last of three events in the "Gulf Swing" that launches 2021 on the European Tour.

