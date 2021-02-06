Super Steve Smith claims third Allan Border Medal Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Press conference copies after the end of play on day one of the first Test between India and England in Chennai.

*Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in Bambolim.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LD IND Big Joe lands 'double blow' as India attack gets 'Root'ed to reality Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Skipper Joe Root continued to torment the Indian spinners with a majestic double century that placed England in a commanding position and scuttled home team's chances of enforcing a favourable result in the first Test here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROOT-MILESTONE Root becomes first player to score 200 in 100th Test Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) England skipper Joe Root became the first cricketer to notch up a double century in his 100th Test, touching the milestone on the second day of the first Test against India, here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-STOKES-ROOT Win will be perfect way to round of Root's ''special'' Test: Stokes Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Joe Root is one of the best batsman in the world, an incredible athlete and above all an inspirational captain, is how England vice-captain Ben Stokes described his skipper on the momentous occasion of his 100th Test match.

SPO-CRI-AUS-AWARDS Smith wins third Allan Border Medal, Mooney bags maiden Belinda Clarke Award Melbourne, Feb 6 (PTI) Former captain Steve Smith claimed his third Allan Border Medal while Beth Mooney bagged her maiden Belinda Clarke Award, the top two honours of the Australian Cricket Awards.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-JAMSHEDPUR Jamshedpur face East Bengal in bid to boost playoff prospects Margao, Feb 6 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC will face a despondent SC East Bengal in a bid to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Sunday.

