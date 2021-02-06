Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 17:18 IST
Super Steve Smith claims third Allan Border Medal Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Press conference copies after the end of play on day one of the first Test between India and England in Chennai.

*Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in Bambolim.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LD IND Big Joe lands 'double blow' as India attack gets 'Root'ed to reality Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Skipper Joe Root continued to torment the Indian spinners with a majestic double century that placed England in a commanding position and scuttled home team's chances of enforcing a favourable result in the first Test here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROOT-MILESTONE Root becomes first player to score 200 in 100th Test Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) England skipper Joe Root became the first cricketer to notch up a double century in his 100th Test, touching the milestone on the second day of the first Test against India, here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-STOKES-ROOT Win will be perfect way to round of Root's ''special'' Test: Stokes Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Joe Root is one of the best batsman in the world, an incredible athlete and above all an inspirational captain, is how England vice-captain Ben Stokes described his skipper on the momentous occasion of his 100th Test match.

SPO-CRI-AUS-AWARDS Smith wins third Allan Border Medal, Mooney bags maiden Belinda Clarke Award Melbourne, Feb 6 (PTI) Former captain Steve Smith claimed his third Allan Border Medal while Beth Mooney bagged her maiden Belinda Clarke Award, the top two honours of the Australian Cricket Awards.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-JAMSHEDPUR Jamshedpur face East Bengal in bid to boost playoff prospects Margao, Feb 6 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC will face a despondent SC East Bengal in a bid to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Sunday.

Vietnam expects to receive first COVID vaccines before end of March

Vietnam is expected to get access to the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines under the COVAX sharing scheme within the first quarter, its government said on Friday. COVAX has allocated at least 330 million doses of vaccines to poorer countries...

Bank of Italy says country needs cohesion to grow and cut debt

Italys central bank called on Saturday for cohesion as the country battles a government crisis, saying it was imperative to revive growth and reduce a public debt that the coronavirus pandemic has pushed to levels last seen after World War ...

Neymar sick, misses PSG training ahead of Marseille game

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar missed training because of gastroenteritis and his fitness will be assessed later in the day ahead of Sundays trip to face bitter rival Marseille, the club said Saturday.French champion PSG also said that bac...

Shahid Kapoor exudes 'laid back vibes' over weekend in latest Instagram post

Channelling his weekend mood, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Saturday treated fans to a winking picture. The Jab We Met star on Instagram shared a picture sporting a loosely fitted vest as he lays back on a couch and winks at his fans.Spor...
