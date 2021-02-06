Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 18:38 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Press conference copies after the end of play on day one of the first Test between India and England in Chennai.

*Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in Bambolim.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LD IND Big Joe lands 'double blow' as India attack gets 'Root'ed to reality Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Skipper Joe Root continued to torment the Indian spinners with a majestic double century that placed England in a commanding position and scuttled home team's chances of enforcing a favourable result in the first Test here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROOT-MILESTONE Root becomes first player to score 200 in 100th Test Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) England skipper Joe Root became the first cricketer to notch up a double century in his 100th Test, touching the milestone on the second day of the first Test against India, here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-STOKES-ROOT Win will be perfect way to round of Root's ''special'' Test: Stokes Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Joe Root is one of the best batsman in the world, an incredible athlete and above all an inspirational captain, is how England vice-captain Ben Stokes described his skipper on the momentous occasion of his 100th Test match.

SPO-CRI-AUS-AWARDS Smith wins third Allan Border Medal, Mooney bags maiden Belinda Clarke Award Melbourne, Feb 6 (PTI) Former captain Steve Smith claimed his third Allan Border Medal while Beth Mooney bagged her maiden Belinda Clarke Award, the top two honours of the Australian Cricket Awards.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-JAMSHEDPUR Jamshedpur face East Bengal in bid to boost playoff prospects Margao, Feb 6 (PTI) Jamshedpur FC will face a despondent SC East Bengal in a bid to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Fraudsters could dupe people by seeking details in name of vaccine registration: Haryana Police

The Haryana Police Saturday warned people against sharing their personal details with unverified callers in the name of registration for COVID-19 vaccination, saying fraudsters could use these information to dupe them of their hard-earned m...

Round 3: Jehan Daruvala grabs second position for Mumbai Falcons

Mumbai Falcons Jehan Daruvala continued to sparkle in the Formula 3 Asian Championship, grabbing the second position in Race 1 of Round 3 at the Yas Marina International Circuit here on Saturday.After winning two out of the three races in R...

FinMin permits 4 states to borrow addl Rs 5,034 crore post ease of doing biz reforms

The Finance Ministry has granted permission to four states of Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to borrow an additional Rs 5,034 crore for undertaking ease of doing business reforms. In a statement, the ministry said four more sta...

WRAPUP 8-Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Myanmars cities on Saturday to denounce this weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.In an upwelling of anger in...
