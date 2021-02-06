Left Menu

Cricket-Sydney Sixers defend Big Bash League title with 27-run win over Perth

The Sixers, who were playing at home for the first time in the tournament with a crowd of about 25,000 fans in attendance, are now tied with the Scorchers with three titles each after 10 editions of the BBL. "It was a pretty special atmosphere," Sixers captain Moises Henriques said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 18:39 IST
Cricket-Sydney Sixers defend Big Bash League title with 27-run win over Perth

The Sydney Sixers sealed back-to-back Big Bash League (BBL) titles after beating the Perth Scorchers by 27 runs in the final between the league's two most successful teams at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. The Sixers, who were playing at home for the first time in the tournament with a crowd of about 25,000 fans in attendance, are now tied with the Scorchers with three titles each after 10 editions of the BBL.

"It was a pretty special atmosphere," Sixers captain Moises Henriques said. "We got used to playing in front of empty stands, so to come home and play in front of this crowd was fantastic. They gave us an extra leg." Put into bat by the Scorchers, Sixers' opening batsman James Vince smashed 95 off 60 balls including 10 boundaries and three sixes, setting up his side to finish on 188-6 after their 20 overs.

Having scored 98 not out in a successful chase in the qualifier against the same opponents, Vince narrowly missed out on a century when he attempted to cut spinner Fawad Ahmed but produced a thick edge to find Mitchell Marsh at backward point. In response, the Scorchers started on the front foot with Cameron Bancroft (30) and Liam Livingstone (45) scoring at more than 10 runs per over.

But fast bowler Jackson Bird throttled the scoring and conceded only 14 runs in his first three overs, with the veteran first dismissing Bancroft before getting rid of Livingstone. With pressure climbing and 75 runs to get in six overs, Ben Dwarshuis struck twice when Vince first took a sharp diving catch in the covers to dismiss Marsh before Josh Inglis sliced a shot to Henriques at mid off.

Aaron Hardie provided some late fireworks with 26 off 13 but it was too big a mountain to climb as Dwarshuis had him caught for his third wicket, before the tail enders fell cheaply and the Scorchers fell short to finish on 161-9. "Credit goes to Sydney," Scorchers captain Ashton Turner said. "They've been the best team in the competition for two years and they deserve the title."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fraudsters could dupe people by seeking details in name of vaccine registration: Haryana Police

The Haryana Police Saturday warned people against sharing their personal details with unverified callers in the name of registration for COVID-19 vaccination, saying fraudsters could use these information to dupe them of their hard-earned m...

Round 3: Jehan Daruvala grabs second position for Mumbai Falcons

Mumbai Falcons Jehan Daruvala continued to sparkle in the Formula 3 Asian Championship, grabbing the second position in Race 1 of Round 3 at the Yas Marina International Circuit here on Saturday.After winning two out of the three races in R...

FinMin permits 4 states to borrow addl Rs 5,034 crore post ease of doing biz reforms

The Finance Ministry has granted permission to four states of Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to borrow an additional Rs 5,034 crore for undertaking ease of doing business reforms. In a statement, the ministry said four more sta...

WRAPUP 8-Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Myanmars cities on Saturday to denounce this weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.In an upwelling of anger in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021