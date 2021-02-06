Soccer-Real's Asllani bags ruthless three-minute hat-trick

Real Madrid women's forward Kosovare Asllani scored a hat-trick in less than three minutes on Saturday, during a 3-1 win at home to Valencia.

Sweden striker Asllani netted from a free kick in the 67th minute, then lobbed the keeper to score her second before knocking in a cross from Marta Cardona in the 70th, taking a total of 155 seconds between her first and third goals.

The 31-year-old had not scored a league goal since Dec. 13, but her quick-fire treble took her up to joint-third in the league's scoring charts on 12 goals, trailing Levante's Esther Gonzalez on 17 and Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala, who has 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)