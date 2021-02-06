Left Menu

Soccer-Real's Asllani bags ruthless three-minute hat-trick

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 06-02-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 21:33 IST
Sweden striker Asllani netted from a free kick in the 67th minute, then lobbed the keeper to score her second before knocking in a cross from Marta Cardona in the 70th, taking a total of 155 seconds between her first and third goals. Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid women's forward Kosovare Asllani scored a hat-trick in less than three minutes on Saturday, during a 3-1 win at home to Valencia.

Sweden striker Asllani netted from a free kick in the 67th minute, then lobbed the keeper to score her second before knocking in a cross from Marta Cardona in the 70th, taking a total of 155 seconds between her first and third goals.

The 31-year-old had not scored a league goal since Dec. 13, but her quick-fire treble took her up to joint-third in the league's scoring charts on 12 goals, trailing Levante's Esther Gonzalez on 17 and Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala, who has 13.

