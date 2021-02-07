Left Menu

Soccer-Uruguayan player Garcia found dead, says club Godoy Cruz

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 07-02-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 00:19 IST
"We have to confirm the regrettable news about Santiago Garcia," said Godoy Cruz after the player was found dead in Mendoza. Image Credit: Pixbay

South American football united on Saturday to lament the death of Uruguayan footballer Santiago "Morro" Garcia, which was earlier confirmed by his club Godoy Cruz in a statement. The Argentine and Uruguayan football associations, as well as South American Football Confederation president Alejandro Dominguez, also sent their condolences.

"We have to confirm the regrettable news about Santiago Garcia," said Godoy Cruz after the player was found dead in Mendoza. "Everyone at the club feels completely distressed." The cause of death was not clear.

Garcia was being treated for personal problems and depression, local news reports said. The striker, who played for Uruguay at under-20 level, also featured for local clubs Nacional and River Plate as well as Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense and Kisimpasa of Turkey.

Garcia signed for Godoy Cruz in 2016 and was the club's top scorer in the 2017-18 Argentine league season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

