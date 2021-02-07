Left Menu

Tennis-Marvellous Medvedev fires Russia to ATP Cup win

Former U.S. Open finalist Medvedev soaked up the applause from a small but appreciative crowd and congratulated Italy for having reached the final a year after they failed to advance from their group. "I think I saw the most crowd out of all our four matches," the rangy 24-year-old said at the trophy celebration.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 08:18 IST
Tennis-Marvellous Medvedev fires Russia to ATP Cup win

Daniil Medvedev enjoyed the perfect Australian Open preparation as he fired Russia to victory in the $7.5 million ATP Cup with a dominant 6-4 6-2 win over Italy's Matteo Berrettini in Melbourne on Sunday. With Andrey Rublev having thrashed Fabio Fognini 6-1 6-2 in the opening singles, world number four Medvedev sealed the tie 2-0 at Rod Laver Arena as the rampaging Russians stormed to the title undefeated.

While outstanding in the first set, Medvedev reached another level in the second, outpointing world number 10 Berrettini with a procession of sparkling winners as he roared to a 5-1 lead. Berrettini saved two match points and held serve to claw back a game, leaping in the air with an ironic celebration and a wry grin at his team mates.

Medvedev let a third match point disappear in the following game but sealed it on the fourth with a huge serve down the 'T'. Former U.S. Open finalist Medvedev soaked up the applause from a small but appreciative crowd and congratulated Italy for having reached the final a year after they failed to advance from their group.

"I think I saw the most crowd out of all our four matches," the rangy 24-year-old said at the trophy celebration. "Hopefully during the Australian Open it's going to be the same."

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, starts on Monday with reduced attendance of 30,000 fans a day at Melbourne Park, around 50% lower than usual because of COVID-19 protocols. Russia were the only team with two players ranked in the top 10, and it showed as they made short work of Japan, Argentina and Germany on the way to the final.

With Medvedev and Rublev winning their singles in the final, player-captain Evgeny Donskoy and Aslan Karatsev were not needed for the doubles tie. World number eight Rublev had failed to beat Fognini in three previous matches on hardcourts but hammered the Italian on Sunday to send Russia hurtling toward the trophy.

He finished with a 4-0 record for the tournament, dropping only one set, in an outstanding support role. Italy captain Vincenzo Santopadre joked that the final was a "disaster" but they were nonetheless thrilled with their week.

"It was something unbelievable to have these feelings, to make me feel these emotions so strongly, thanks guys," he said. Berrettini, who was undefeated in singles heading into the final, said he was "actually very tired".

"We had a lot of fun, great tennis ... I hope you guys enjoyed this week because it was really nice to see you out there," he said to the fans. "It's been a tough year and to see you guys there cheering for us is something that we should really appreciate."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67

Leon Spinks, who won Olympic gold and then shocked the boxing world by beating Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight title in only his eighth pro fight, has died. He was 67.Spinks, who lived his later years in Las Vegas, died Friday night, ac...

Thousands gather for second day of street protests in Myanmar - witnesses

Thousands of people marched for a second day in Myanmars biggest city on Sunday to protest against the military juntas coup and detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week.Protesters in Yangon carried red balloons, the colour rep...

Maharashtra: Man found murdered in Palghar

A 27-year-old man from Palghardistrict in Maharashtra has been allegedly killed byunidentified persons, police said on Sunday.The man used to have frequent quarrels with his wifeas he doubted her character, an official from Wada policestati...

FROM THE FIELD: Sharing migration stories across generations in Central America

From different backgrounds and with contrasting dreams, Candelario Tllez, and Juan Carlos both originally from Nicaragua share a common goal of wanting to be part of and thrive in their adopted community in the town of Upala. Juan Carlos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021