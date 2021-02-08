Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Feb 7

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: NFL Super Bowl LV: Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m. Super Bowl MVP sidebar (add more sidebars as needed) Super Bowl notebook Look-ahead to odds for Super Bowl LVI --

Reports: Bucs' Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) to play vs. Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead is expected to play in Super Bowl LV on Sunday despite nursing a shoulder injury. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-WHITEHEAD, Field Level Media -- NHL, NBA stars offer predictions on Super Bowl LV Several high-profile NHL and NBA players and coaches weighed in with their predictions on which team will win Super Bowl LV. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-KC-PREDICTIONS, Field Level Media

---- COLLEGE BASKETBALL Coverage of Sunday's games, Eastern time No. 8 Iowa at Indiana, Noon No. 25 Drake at Valparaiso, 2 p.m. Georgetown at No. 3 Villanova, 2:30 p.m. Cal at Stanford, 10 p.m. -- Previews of Monday games SMU at East Carolina, preview only Oregon State at Colorado, 7 p.m. Miami at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Nebraska at Minnesota , 8 p.m. -- Previews of Tuesday Top 25 No. 10 Alabama at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. No. 6 Texas at Kansas State, 8 p.m. No. 17 West Virginia at No. 13 Texas Tech, 9 p.m. No. 15 Creighton at Georgetown, 9 p.m. --

Women's NCAA basketball Coverage of Sunday's games: NC State at UNC, 2 p.m. Top 25 roundup (sentence or two per game, omitting NCSU-UNC) ---- NBA Coverage of Sunday games, all times Eastern Washington at Charlotte, 1 p.m. Utah at Indiana, 1 p.m. Miami at New York, 1 p.m. Boston at Phoenix, 2 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m. -- Previews of Monday games Houston at Charlotte (late preview), 7 p.m. Washington at Chicago (late preview), 8 p.m. Toronto at Memphis, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Cleveland at Phoenix (late preview), 9 p.m. Milwaukee at Denver, 9:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. --

News: Report: Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. (finger) out 4-6 weeks Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks with a fractured finger on his left hand, ESPN reported on Sunday morning. BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-NANCE, Field level Media -- Report: Knicks discuss trade for Derrick Rose Derrick Rose and New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau might be headed for another reunion. BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-NYK-ROSE, Field Level Media --

Thunder's Mike Muscala in concussion protocol Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Mike Muscala is in the NBA's concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in a 120-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-MUSCALA, Field Level Media ---- NHL Coverage of Sunday games, all times Eastern Philadelphia at Washington, 12 p.m. Los Angeles at Vegas, 3 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m. Detroit at Florida, 3 p.m. Carolina at Columbus, 3 p.m.

-- Previews of Monday games N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Carolina at Columbus (late preview), 7 p.m. Edmonton at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m. Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m. --

Flyers' Sean Couturier activated off IR, returns vs. Capitals Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier was activated off injured reserve and inserted in the lineup for Sunday afternoon's game against the host Washington Capitals. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-COUTURIER, Field Level Media -- Blues' Robert Thomas (thumb) out 4-6 weeks St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas will be sidelined four to six weeks with a broken thumb, coach Craig Berube announced Sunday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-THOMAS, Field Level Media ----

MLB Report: Mets reach agreement with OF Albert Almora Jr. The New York Mets have reached an agreement with free-agent center fielder Albert Almora Jr., multiple media outlets reported on Sunday morning. BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-ALMORA, Field Level Media ---- TENNIS ATP -- Three tournaments at Melbourne, Australia WTA -- Three tournaments at Melbourne, Australia ---- GOLF PGA Tour -- Waste Management Phoenix Open ----

ESPORTS Coverage of following events: Dota Pro Circuit Season 1 North America Upper Division LoL -- League Championship Series Spring Split (North America) -- News Former Dota pro 444 dies from COVID-19 ESPORTS-DOTA-444-OBIT, Field Level Media ----

