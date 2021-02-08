Soccer-Tigres beat Palmeiras 1-0 to reach Club World Cup final
Mexican side Tigres became the first team from North America to reach the final of Club World Cup when they beat Brazilian club Palmeiras 1-0 in the semi-final on Sunday. The final is scheduled for Thursday. (Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 01:35 IST
Mexican side Tigres became the first team from North America to reach the final of Club World Cup when they beat Brazilian club Palmeiras 1-0 in the semi-final on Sunday. After a tepid first half Tigres' French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac got the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 54th minute when Luan was adjudged to have pulled down Carlos Gonzalez.
The team from the North, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation will play the winners of Monday's second semi-final between Bayern Munich and Egyptian side Al Ahly. The final is scheduled for Thursday. (Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Brazilian club condemns attack on team bus
Brazilian state Amazonas announces movement restrictions due to surging COVID-19 cases
UK detects 77 cases of South African COVID variant, 9 of Brazilian
UK has 77 cases of South African COVID variant, 9 of Brazilian, minister says
Soccer-Four players die in Brazilian air accident