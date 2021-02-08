Left Menu

Soccer-Tigres beat Palmeiras 1-0 to reach Club World Cup final

Mexican side Tigres became the first team from North America to reach the final of Club World Cup when they beat Brazilian club Palmeiras 1-0 in the semi-final on Sunday. After a tepid first half Tigres’ French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac got the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 54th minute when Luan was adjudged to have pulled down Carlos Gonzalez.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 02:21 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 02:15 IST
Soccer-Tigres beat Palmeiras 1-0 to reach Club World Cup final

Mexican side Tigres became the first team from North America to reach the final of Club World Cup when they beat Brazilian club Palmeiras 1-0 in the semi-final on Sunday.

After a tepid first half Tigres' French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac got the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 54th minute when Luan was adjudged to have pulled down Carlos Gonzalez. Gignac's goal was his third in two games after he scored a brace in the quarter-finals against Ulsan Hyundai.

Rony had the ball in the net for Palmeiras three minutes later but the goal was offside and Luiz Adriano should have done better than miskick an inviting cross ball by Willian. Matias Vina's deflected shot fizzled wide in the last minute for Palmeiras but the Brazilians could have no complaints about the result against a more ambitious side led, ironically, by Brazilian coach Ricardo 'Tuca' Ferretti.

In a reflection of Palmeiras' recent form – they have won only one of their last six games – their outstanding player was goalkeeper Weverton, who made at least three top class saves. "Unfortunately we were not as efficient as we usually are," said Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira. "The ball didn't want to go in, we had possession in the second half but the match was decided on that detail of the penalty."

The result means Tigres move into Thursday's final, where they will face the winners of Monday's second semi-final between Champions League winners Bayern Munich and Egyptian club Al Ahly. European clubs have won every edition of the Club World Cup since 2012, when Corinthians beat Chelsea.

The final is scheduled for Thursday at the Education City stadium. (Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

Odd News Roundup: Dog sent off for invading pitch at Serbian friendly and Police size $60 million of bitcoin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Box Office Denzel Washingtons The Little Things Repeats No. 1 With 2 MillionDenzel Washingtons crime thriller The Little Things led domestic box office charts again, pulling in 2....

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Afghanistan from IndiaAfghanistan received 500,000 doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine from India on Sunday, the first to arrive in the count...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Leon Spinks, boxings former heavyweight champion, dead at 67Leon Spinks, the gap-toothed fighter from the St. Louis slums who pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in boxing history...

Haiti prime minister says about 20 people detained over alleged power grab

Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe on Sunday said more than 20 people have been arrested in Haiti after an alleged power grab, while in the capital Port-Au-Prince demonstrators protesting against President Jovenel Moise clashed with the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021