Left Menu

Soccer-Morocco retain African Nations Championship

Morocco retained the trophy at the end of the 16-team tournament for national teams made up only of locally based players, in a dominant performance that emphasised their superiority over the last three weeks. Bouftini opened the scoring after 68 minutes and El Kaabi added the second in the 79th. The tournament also served as a test event for Cameroon, who next January host the 24-team Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 02:41 IST
Soccer-Morocco retain African Nations Championship
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Soufiane Bouftini and Ayoub El Kaabi both scored in the space of 11 second-half minutes to help Morocco secure a 2-0 victory over Mali in Sunday's African Nations Championship final in Yaounde. Morocco retained the trophy at the end of the 16-team tournament for national teams made up only of locally based players, in a dominant performance that emphasised their superiority over the last three weeks.

Bouftini opened the scoring after 68 minutes and El Kaabi added the second in the 79th. The tournament also served as a test event for Cameroon, who next January host the 24-team Africa Cup of Nations finals. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Esports-Russell beats Albon to virtual British GP win

Williams driver George Russell chalked up a fifth successive win on Sunday in a virtual British Grand Prix that also saw a female gamer line up for the first time in an official Formula One esports race. The Briton, who had to miss last wee...

South Africa puts AstraZeneca vaccinations on hold over variant data

South Africa will put on hold use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 shot in its vaccination programme, after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by the countrys dominant coronavirus variant.Health Ministe...

Haiti government denounces plot to oust president, arrests over 20

Haitian authorities on Sunday arrested nearly two dozen people, including a Supreme Court judge, for their role in an alleged plot to oust President Jovenel Moise that has exacerbated political tensions in the troubled Caribbean country.Pri...

Brazil COVID-19 cases exceed 9.5 million, death toll at 231,534

Brazil has had 26,845 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 522 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.The South American country has now registered 9,524,640 cases since the pandemic began,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021