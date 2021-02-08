Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Olympics: Nearly 60% of Japanese think Mori unfit for role as Tokyo 2020 chief - poll

Nearly 60% of people in Japan think Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori is unfit for his role as head of the Olympics organising committee, according to a poll conducted by Kyodo News on Sunday. The 83-year-old Mori, a former Japanese prime minister, said this week that women talked for too long in meetings. He later apologised at a meeting with the Japan Olympic Committee but has refused to resign. Golf: Johnson holds on to clinch second Saudi International title

World number one Dustin Johnson carded his worst round of the tournament but did enough to win the Saudi International on Sunday for a second time in three years. The American managed only three birdies, offset by a bogey on the 16th hole, to sign for a two-under-par 68 and finish at 15-under, two shots ahead of his compatriot Tony Finau and Englishman Justin Rose who tied for second place. WTA roundup: No. 1 Ashleigh Barty earns ninth title

World No. 1 and top seed Ashleigh Barty claimed the Yarra Valley Classic title on Sunday by beating No. 6 seed Garbine Muguruza of Spain 7-6 (3), 6-4 in Melbourne, Australia. It's the second title in her home country for Barty, who was playing in her first WTA event since February 2020. Alpine skiing: Shiffrin up to speed for first worlds of pandemic era

Mikaela Shiffrin will be back up to speed when the Alpine skiing world championships hit the slopes in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Monday. The American has raced 10 times and won twice on the World Cup circuit since November, when she returned after a break of 300 days following the death of her father, but only in the technical disciplines. NHL roundup: Flames edge Oilers in scoring frenzy

Mikael Backlund scored once and added two assists while a half dozen of his teammates also had multi-point games to lead the host Calgary Flames to an entertaining 6-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves for the Flames, who snapped a two-game skid by beating their Alberta rivals in the first of 10 meetings this season. NBA roundup: Stephen Curry scores 57 points in loss to Mavs

Stephen Curry won his individual duel with Luka Doncic but the host Dallas Mavericks captured the team competition over the Golden State Warriors in a wild 134-132 victory Saturday night. Curry bombed in 11 3-pointers en route to 57 points, but they weren't enough in Golden State's effort to complete a two-game sweep in Dallas. The Warriors won 147-116 on Thursday night. ATP roundup: Russia claims ATP Cup after dominant week

Russians Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev capped a dominating week with straight sets victories against Italy to win the ATP Cup in Melbourne on Sunday. Medvedev clinched the title with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Matteo Berrettini after Rublev torched Fabio Fognini 6-1, 6-2 in the other singles match. Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson highlight eight-member HOF class

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson were among the eight players selected Saturday night for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, headliners of the Class of 2021. They are joined by John Lynch, Alan Faneca, Drew Pearson, Tom Flores and Bill Nunn. 'Quicker' Serena has great chance at Australian Open, says Evert

The unusual circumstances ahead of the Australian Open could help Serena Williams claim her record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title, according to fellow American Chris Evert. Williams, who turns 40 this year, has been stuck on 23 since winning the 2017 Australian Open, losing four finals since to remain one short of Margaret Court's record. Mask-clad fans stream into Buccaneers' home stadium for Super Bowl unlike any other

Mask-clad fans streamed into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' stadium on Super Bowl Sunday for the NFL's championship game, as the limited crowd of attendees largely observed COVID-19 health and safety restrictions. The showdown between the hometown Bucs and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs is the culmination of a National Football League season that once appeared in doubt, as the novel coronavirus ripped through the United States and plunged the world of professional sports into disarray nearly 11 months ago.

