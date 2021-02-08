Left Menu

Japanese mostly opposed to Tokyo Olympics this summer - poll

The Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled to take place this year starting on July 23. Some 56% expected the coronavirus pandemic to remain unchanged in the summer, while 37% anticipated improvement and 3% saw it getting worse.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 06:53 IST
A majority of Japanese remain opposed to holding the Olympics this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic but the ratio lowered significantly from recent polls, a Yomiuri newspaper poll showed on Monday.

Some 28% of respondents said they want the Olympics to be cancelled and the same ratio of people think they should be held without spectators, the poll showed. The Yomiuri poll showed a combined 61% wanting the Games to be postponed or cancelled altogether, around 20% points lower than recent opinion polls.

Just 36% of the public are in favour of holding the Tokyo Olympics this summer, of which 28% are calling for no spectators while the remaining 8% back allowing spectators.

Some 70% believed the vaccination would help resolve the situation, outweighing those who saw no containment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

