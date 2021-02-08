Left Menu

Premier League: Chelsea defeat Sheffield United, move to fifth spot

Mason Mount and Jorginho got among the goals as Chelsea registered a 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Bramall Lane on Monday.

ANI | Sheffield | Updated: 08-02-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 10:09 IST
Premier League: Chelsea defeat Sheffield United, move to fifth spot
Chelsea defeated Sheffield United (Photo/ Mason Mount Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mason Mount and Jorginho got among the goals as Chelsea registered a 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Bramall Lane on Monday. With this win, Chelsea moved to the fifth spot in Premier League standings with 39 points from 23 matches. On the other hand, Sheffield is placed at the 20th spot with 11 points from 23 games.

Both Chelsea and Sheffield managed to get three shots on target, but the Blues managed to emerge triumphant to bolster their chances of finishing in the top-four. In terms of ball possession, Chelsea managed to dominate as the side kept the ball for 69 per cent of the match as compared to Sheffield's 31 per cent.

Chelsea managed to get the lead in the 43rd minute as Mason Mount scored a goal. Sheffield equalised in the second half, as Antonio Rudiger registered an own goal and this brought the scoreline to 1-1.

However, Jorginho managed to convert a penalty in the 58th minute and helped Chelsea register a 2-1 win. Chelsea will next take on Newcastle United in the Premier League on February 15.

Earlier, the Blues had sacked Frank Lampard as their head coach and Thomas Tuchel was named as the new manager. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

This country is proud of every Sikh; language some people use for them will not benefit nation, says PM Modi.

This country is proud of every Sikh language some people use for them will not benefit nation, says PM Modi....

Telangana's fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 8-month low

The fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to dwindle with 101 people testing positive for the infection, the lowest in the last eight months, the state government said on Monday.The tally of COVID-19 cases rose marginally to 2,95,682w...

Vietnam culls 100,000 poultry as bird flu outbreaks spread

Vietnam has culled more 100,000 poultry so far this year in a bid to contain the spread of bird flu in the Southeast Asian country, the government said on Monday. The country has reported outbreaks of the highly pathogenic H5N1 and H5N6 bir...

After pandemic-hit 2020, Delhi sees rise in power demand in new year

Electricity demand in Delhi is picking up in the new year, recovering from the coronavirus pandemic-hit 2020, with January registering 19 per cent more peaks on 23 days than that in the last year, officials of power distribution companies s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021