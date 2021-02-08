Left Menu

Hasan Ali takes 10 wickets as Pakistan win first series against South Africa since 2003

Hasan Ali took a match haul of 10 wickets as Pakistan registered their first Test series win over South Africa since 2003 on Monday.

ANI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:46 IST
Pakistan win series 2-0 against South Africa (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI

Hasan Ali took a match haul of 10 wickets as Pakistan registered their first Test series win over South Africa since 2003 on Monday. South Africa needed 243 runs to win on the final day of the second Test but Hasan picked five while Shaheen Afridi took four wickets as Pakistan defeated the Proteas by 95 runs.

With the win in the second and final Test, Pakistan claimed the series 2-0 At one point South Africa was at 241/3 and it almost looked like the visiting side would get over the line with an incredible chase, but Pakistan, sparked by Hasan, took the next seven wickets for just 33 runs

Resuming day five with 243 runs to win, South Africa got off to the worst possible start as Hasan Ali castled Rassie van der Dussen two runs short of his half-century. Minutes later, Hasan dismissed Faf du Plessis to reduce South Africa to 135/3 in pursuit of 370 runs. Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma then revived South Africa after the early wickets.

Meanwhile, Markram completed his fifth Test century and his first away from home as South Africa went to lunch needing 151 runs more to level the series. Post lunch, Hasan came firing on all cylinders as he dismissed centurion Markram and captain Quinton de Kock in consecutive deliveries. The wicket of Markram triggered a collapse and South Africa started losing wickets quickly.

Soon Pakistan reduced South Africa to 258/7, with Hasan and Shaheen Afridi taking wickets in consecutive overs. The visiting side lost seven wickets for 33 runs as Pakistan defeated South Africa by 95 runs. Brief Scores: South Africa 274/10 and 201/10 (Aiden Markram 108, Temba Bavuma 61; Hasan Ali 5-60); Pakistan 272/10 and 298/10 (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

