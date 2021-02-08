Left Menu

Soccer-Napoli's Manolas to miss key run of games with ankle injury

Napoli defender Kostas Manolas will be out of action for at least three weeks with an ankle injury, the Serie A club said on Monday. The Greece centre-back was forced off in the second half of his side’s 2-1 league defeat by Genoa on Sunday and tests showed a sprain on his right ankle. “The player’s condition will be assessed in three weeks.

Napoli defender Kostas Manolas will be out of action for at least three weeks with an ankle injury, the Serie A club said on Monday. The Greece centre-back was forced off in the second half of his side’s 2-1 league defeat by Genoa on Sunday and tests showed a sprain on his right ankle.

“The player’s condition will be assessed in three weeks. The player has already started the rehabilitation process,” read a club statement. Manolas has been a key player for Gennaro Gattuso’s side this season, making 19 league appearances.

He will miss a key run of games, including Wednesday’s Coppa Italia semi-final, second leg at Atalanta, with the teams level at 0-0, league clashes with Juventus and Atalanta and both legs of Napoli's Europa League last 32 tie against Spaniards Granada.

