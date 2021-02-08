Left Menu

Rugby-Uncapped duo called up to Scotland Six Nations squad

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has called up the uncapped duo of centre George Taylor and scrumhalf Charlie Shiel to his squad preparing to take on Wales in the Six Nations in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:40 IST
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has called up the uncapped duo of centre George Taylor and scrumhalf Charlie Shiel to his squad preparing to take on Wales in the Six Nations in Edinburgh on Saturday. Prop D'Arcy Rae, who won his only cap against Ireland in February 2019, has also been included. Ewan Ashman, Blair Kinghorn, Jamie Dobie and Rufus McLean have been released back to their clubs.

Taylor is serving a three-match suspension following a red card received in a club game and he will be eligible to play again on Feb. 21. Scotland are seeking to make it two wins from two after their surprise 11-6 victory over England on Saturday, their first win at Twickenham in 38 years.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

