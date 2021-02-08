The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Mumbai City and FC Goa in Bambolim.

*Report of I-League match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Mohammedan SC in Kalyani.

*Report of I-League match between Real Kashmir FC and Churchill Brothers in Kolkata.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LD IND Set world record target of 420, India in trouble at 39/1 Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) India were left with the herculean task of chasing a world record 420 after England refused to declare in an unfocussed second essay, cut short by Ravichandran Ashwin's brilliance on a sharply turning fourth day strip in the opening Test here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ASHWIN Even when body is not responding, joy of bowling, love for my art keeps me going: Ashwin Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) Turning one's arm for nearly 73 overs on a bowler's graveyard is no mean feat but then Ravichandran Ashwin's eternal love affair with his craft has given him immense joy even when he had to push his physical limits in adverse conditions.

SPO-CRI-IND-LEWIS England bowling coach Lewis defends batsmen's approach Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) England bowling coach Jon Lewis on Monday defended his batsmen's approach in the post-tea session on the fourth day of the opening Test against India, saying accelerating wasn't easy on a ''tricky'' Chepauk pitch.

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN-ISHANT I wish to see Ishant get 400 Test wickets and set roadmap for future Indian quicks: Ashwin Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) Ishant Sharma's work ethic has been exemplary over the last 14 years, feels Ravichandran Ashwin, who wishes to see his India teammate enter the 400-wicket club and set a bench mark for the emerging quicks of this country.

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN-SGTEST Never seen SG Test ball tear through seam, may be because of hard surface: Ashwin Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) The SG Test ball has failed to impress India's seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who found it bizarre that the ball's stitches came off the seam and it went soft within 40 overs during the ongoing game against England here.

SPO-SHOOT-LD NRAI Banned shooters could get reprieve, NRAI chief to persuade governing body for stay New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) All 15 shooters, who were banned from the next national championships for competing in unrecognised online tournaments, could get a reprieve after federation President Raninder Singh said he would persuade the governing body to stay the recent decision.

SPO-TENNIS-IND-TOURNAMENTS AITA lines up 78 tournaments for next month, including 2020 Nationals By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Indian tennis will be buzzing with a lot of activity next month with 78 tournaments, including the pending 2020 National Championships and six ITF tournaments, set to unfold across the country after a halt in action caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-ICC-PANT Rishabh Pant voted inaugural ICC Player of the Month Dubai, Feb 8 (PTI) India's flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant on Monday won the ICC's inaugural Player of the Month award for his superlative performances in the two Tests against Australia in January.

SPO-CRI-ISHANT-2NDLD MILESTONE Ishant becomes 3rd Indian pacer to take 300 Test wickets Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Monday became the sixth Indian and third pacer from the country to take 300 wickets in Test cricket, joining legendary former India captains Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble. SPO-CRI-IND-SPECTATORSFace masks and social distancing mandatory for spectators during second Test Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) Fans will have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing when they flock to the MA Chidamabaram Stadium for the second Test between India and England, starting from February 13.

SPO-BBC-AWARD Rani, Humpy, Manu nominated for BBC 'Indian Sportswoman of the Year' honour New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) India hockey team skipper Rani Rampal will compete with chess ace Koneru Humpy and young shooter Manu Bhaker for the BBC 'Indian Sportswoman of the Year' award after being nominated for the honour along with two others on Monday. SPO-CRI-MPCA MPCA removes cricket committee which questioned Pandit's appointment Indore, Feb 8 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) has removed its three-member cricket committee which had questioned the appointment of senior team's head coach Chandrakant Pandit last year. SPO-CRI-ICC-BYJU'S ICC announces BYJU'S as global partner until 2023 Dubai, Feb 8 (PTI) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced Indian edu-tech company BYJU'S as its global partner from 2021 to 2023.

SPO-FOOT-DELHI Football Delhi to commence competitions from March 15 New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Football Delhi has decided to start its competitions from March 15 with the senior division league, in order to meet the deadline for nominating clubs from the national capital to the national second division league.

SPO-CRI-PANT-DONATION Pant to donate match fee towards rescue operations in Uttarakhand Chennai, Feb 8 (PTI) India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said he will donate his match fee towards rescue operations for the glacier burst in Uttarakhand and also encouraged others to come forward and contribute. SPO-ISL-BENGALURU-PREVIEW Bengaluru in bid to maintain momentum as Bagan chase summit Margao, Feb 8 (PTI) Riding high on a four-match unbeaten streak, Bengaluru FC will look to maintain momentum when they face ATK Mohun Bagan in an Indian Super League encounter here on Tuesday.

SPO-ILEAGUE-PUNJAB Punjab FC hope to build on momentum against Indian Arrows Kalyani, Feb 8 (PTI) Third-placed Punjab FC will be eager to extend their lead over the mid-table chasing pack when they meet Indian Arrows in an I-League game here on Tuesday. SPO-ILEAGUE-TRAU TRAU look to return to winning ways against Aizawl FC Kalyani, Feb 8 (PTI) Having suffered their first loss during their last encounter in the ongoing I-League, Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU FC) would be gunning to get back to winning ways when they take on the in-form Aizawl FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Tuesday.

SPO-MAMATA-AWARDS Upcoming Saltlake hockey international stadium gets Rs 20 cr boost Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a Rs 20 crore grant for the upcoming international hockey stadium inside the Saltlake Stadium Complex.

