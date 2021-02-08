Left Menu

Everyone can make a mistake: Wijnaldum defends Becker

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum has defended Alisson Becker after a poor performance against Manchester City, saying that "everyone can make a mistake".

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:49 IST
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum has defended Alisson Becker after a poor performance against Manchester City, saying that "everyone can make a mistake". Liverpool suffered a massive 1-4 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

"We know it's difficult this season, the situations we have to deal [with]. But we will not give up, we'll continue what we are doing and try to win games. When you play football, you always know everyone can make a mistake. If you look at the whole season, I don't know how many players made a mistake," the club's official website quoted Wijnaldum as saying. "And if you look at the other side, he [Alisson] saved us so much. It will always happen that a goalkeeper makes a mistake. You just try to fix it in the game. We were more disappointed that we couldn't change it around for him because if you look at since he was here how many times he saved us - he won trophies for us - it's difficult that we couldn't change it around for him," he added.

During the match, Ilkay Gundogan scored twice while Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden netted one goal each. Mohamed Salah netted the only goal scored by Liverpool in the match. With this win, Manchester City now have 50 points at the top of the Premier League table while Liverpool are placed in fourth place with 40 points.

Liverpool will next take on Leicester City on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

