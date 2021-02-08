Motor racing-Magnussen to race for Peugeot in WEC and Le Mans in 2022
Former Formula One driver Kevin Magnussen will race for Peugeot in the World Endurance championship and the Le Mans 24 Hours race in 2022, the French manufacturer said on Monday.Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:59 IST
Former Formula One driver Kevin Magnussen will race for Peugeot in the World Endurance championship and the Le Mans 24 Hours race in 2022, the French manufacturer said on Monday. The Dane lost his F1 seat at U.S.-owned Haas team at the end of last season along with Frenchman Romain Grosjean, who has switched to IndyCar.
Magnussen joins ex-F1 racers Paul di Resta and Jean-Eric Vergne among six main factory drivers named by Peugeot for their endurance comeback with a hypercar prototype. The others are Le Mans winner Loic Duval, Denmark's Mikkel Jensen and American Gustavo Menezes, with Britain's James Rossiter as reserve.
