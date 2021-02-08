Left Menu

Pogba out for 'a few weeks,' says United manager Solskjaer

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:38 IST
Pogba out for 'a few weeks,' says United manager Solskjaer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will be out for ''a few weeks'' because of a thigh injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Monday.

The France international was forced off near the end of the first half of United’s 3-3 draw against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

''Paul has been very important for us and we're not going to take any risks,'' said Solskjaer, speaking ahead of United's FA Cup fifth-round match against West Ham on Tuesday. ''A few weeks, definitely.'' After a slow start to the season, Pogba has been enjoying some of his best form since returning to United in 2016 for a second spell at the club, scoring winning goals against Burnley and Fulham last month to help the team stay in contention for the league title.

''Paul was really finding his form and enjoying his football,'' Solskjaer said.

''We've been very healthy and strong for a long period so we can't moan too much.'' AP KHS KHSKHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NTPC to install early warning system in its projects in hill states

NTPC will install early warning systems in its projects located in hill states prone to natural disasters, Union Power Minister R K Singh said on his return from an on the spot assessment of the state-run power producers damaged hydel proje...

Austrian hairdressers reopen but COVID-19 rules ruffle some

Austrian hairdressers reopened for the first time in more than six weeks on Monday as a national lockdown loosened, but new rules including a coronavirus test requirement for customers ruffled some. Despite stubbornly high infection numbers...

INTERVIEW-EU economy to rally in Q2 as vaccine roll-out accelerates-EU executive

Europes economy is likely to rally in the second quarter as an acceleration in COVID-19 vaccine roll-out allows governments to gradually lift lockdown restrictions, the European Commissions vice president for the economy Valdis Dombrovskis ...

Constable rescues elderly couple after building blaze

Prompt action of a constable saved the lives of a lives of a senior-citizen couple who got trapped on the terrace of a building in south Delhi that caught fire, police said on Monday.The fire had broke out on the first floor of the building...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021