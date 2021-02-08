Left Menu

Soccer-Two more Atletico players test positive for COVID-19

Atletico Madrid reported a further two COVID-19 cases ahead of Monday's match at home to Celta Vigo in the latest of a series of outbreaks to afflict the La Liga leaders. Atletico lead the standings by seven points with two games in hand and can take another step towards a first league title since 2014 with victory against Celta.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:41 IST
Atletico Madrid reported a further two COVID-19 cases ahead of Monday's match at home to Celta Vigo in the latest of a series of outbreaks to afflict the La Liga leaders. A statement from Atletico said midfield pair Thomas Lemar and Hector Herrera had tested positive, leaving coach Diego Simeone without six players due to the virus.

Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carraso tested positive on Jan. 30 while record signing Joao Felix and latest arrival Moussa Dembele were also ordered to isolate at home after returning positive tests last week. Atletico lead the standings by seven points with two games in hand and can take another step towards a first league title since 2014 with victory against Celta.

