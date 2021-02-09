Soccer-Gladbach v Man City Champions League game to be played in Budapest
Borussia Moenchengladbach will play Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Budapest due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Germany that prevent the English side from entering the country, UEFA said on Monday.Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 00:22 IST
Borussia Moenchengladbach will play Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Budapest due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Germany that prevent the English side from entering the country, UEFA said on Monday. Moenchengladbach were due to host the Premier League leaders on Feb. 24 but Germany has banned all arrivals from areas affected by COVID-19 mutations, with the only exceptions made for German citizens or residents. The ban is in place until at least Feb. 17.
"UEFA can confirm that the Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Manchester City will now take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest," European soccer's governing body said in a statement. "UEFA would like to thank Borussia Moenchengladbach and Manchester City for their close cooperation and support, as well as the Hungarian Football Federation for their assistance and agreeing to host the match in question."
The first leg of RB Leipzig's Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool has also moved to Budapest. UEFA also confirmed that Molde would play Hoffenheim in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Spain.
