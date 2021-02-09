Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day two

Highlights of day two of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Times local (GMT +11): 1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play got underway under brilliant sunshine at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 09-02-2021 05:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 05:50 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day two

Highlights of day two of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Times local (GMT +11): 1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play got underway under brilliant sunshine at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F). There were no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Victoria on Monday.

READ MORE: Serena channels Olympic champion FloJo with single-legged catsuit

Thiem relieved after coming into Australian Open cold Nishikori's 'high-level' not enough to stop first-round exit

Age not a factor for Venus, but veteran inspires fellow pros Distraught Monfils says trapped in "nightmare" after early exit

Former champion Kerber rues hard quarantine after early exit Osaka gives thumbs up to electronic line judges

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Twitch Says Have Resolved The Issue Preventing Clips From Loading

Twitch TWITCH SAYS HAVE RESOLVED THE ISSUE PREVENTING CLIPS FROM LOADING Source text httpsbit.ly2YV7WaI Further company coverage...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day two

Highlights of day two of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Times local GMT 11 1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAYPlay got underway under brilliant sunshine at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 19 d...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesJohnson confident in AstraZeneca vaccine after S Africa move httpson.ft.com2Lw7fS3 Mike Ashleys...

Georgia Secretary of State's office launches probe into Trump's election phone call

Georgias Secretary of States office opened a probe on Monday into former U.S. President Donald Trumps efforts to overturn the states 2020 election results, a step that could lead to a criminal investigation by state and local authorities. S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021