Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day two

Kenin will meet either Kaia Kanepi or Anastasija Sevastova in the next round. MUGURUZA MARCHES INTO SECOND ROUND Garbine Muguruza's bid for a first Australian Open title began with a bang as she trounced Russian lucky loser Margarita Gasparyan 6-4 6-0 in the opening match at Margaret Court. Twice Grand Slam champion Muguruza reached the final in Melbourne Park last year but lost to surprise package Sofia Kenin.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 09-02-2021 08:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 08:34 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day two

Highlights of day two of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Times local (GMT +11): 1345 BADOSA FAILS SAMSONOVA TEST

Spaniard Paula Badosa, the only player to test positive for the novel coronavirus in Melbourne, was beaten in the first round 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 7-5 by Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova. Samsonova sent down six aces and hit a total of 49 winners to edge the tight contest and set up a second round match with 14th seed Garbine Muguruza.

1245 KENIN'S TITLE DEFENCE UP AND RUNNING Sofia Kenin kickstarted her title defence with a 7-5 6-4 win over Australian wildcard Maddison Inglis. Kenin will meet either Kaia Kanepi or Anastasija Sevastova in the next round.

MUGURUZA MARCHES INTO SECOND ROUND Garbine Muguruza's bid for a first Australian Open title began with a bang as she trounced Russian lucky loser Margarita Gasparyan 6-4 6-0 in the opening match at Margaret Court.

Twice Grand Slam champion Muguruza reached the final in Melbourne Park last year but lost to surprise package Sofia Kenin. READ MORE:

Defending champion Kenin grinds into second round Shapovalov fumes after denied toilet break in Sinner match

Paire slams Australian Open for 'shameful' quarantine treatment Serena channels Olympic champion FloJo with single-legged catsuit

Thiem relieved after coming into Australian Open cold Nishikori's 'high-level' not enough to stop first-round exit

Age not a factor for Venus, but veteran inspires fellow pros Distraught Monfils says trapped in "nightmare" after early exit

Former champion Kerber rues hard quarantine after early exit Osaka gives thumbs up to electronic line judges

1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play got underway under brilliant sunshine at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

There were no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Victoria on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haiti opposition names new transitional leader amid presidency fight

The Haitian opposition on Monday escalated a constitutional crisis by naming a magistrate as an interim leader for the troubled Caribbean country amid a dispute over when the term of President Jove Moisten ends. Political tension was exacer...

Modi, Biden resolve to uphold rule of law, democratic process in Myanmar

Days after the military coup in Myanmar, US President Joe Biden during a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday resolved that rule of law along and democratic process must be upheld in Burma. White House said in a pr...

Soucek angered by online abuse aimed at referee Dean

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek on Tuesday said that he is angered by seeing the online abuse being hurled at referee Mike Dean. Dean had controversially sent off Soucek in West Hams match against Fulham in the Premier League last weekend....

Study highlights link between mental disorders and gene readouts

A research by the National Institute of Mental Health NIMH claims that the distinctions in the expression of gene transcripts that construct human body cells may hold the way to understand how mental issues with shared hereditary danger fac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021