HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day two

Highlights of day two of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Times local (GMT +11): 1430 AZARENKA MAKES EARLY EXIT

Victoria Azarenka, the 12th seed, was dumped out in the first round after being beaten 7-5 6-4 by American main draw debutant Jessica Pegula. Azarenka, who made 25 unforced errors and seven double faults, needed a medical timeout midway through the second set after appearing to have trouble breathing.

1355 RUBLEV ROMPS INTO ROUND TWO Men's seventh seed Andrey Rublev of Russia cruised into the second round with a routine 6-3 6-3 6-4 victory over Germany's Yannick Hanfmann.

Rublev, who sent down 17 aces and hit 35 winners, will face Brazil's Thiago Monteiro for a place in the third round. READ MORE:

Badosa crashes out of Australian Open after COVID-19 ordeal Defending champion Kenin grinds into second round

Shapovalov fumes after denied toilet break in Sinner match Paire slams Australian Open for 'shameful' quarantine treatment

Serena channels Olympic champion FloJo with single-legged catsuit Thiem relieved after coming into Australian Open cold

Nishikori's 'high-level' not enough to stop first-round exit Age not a factor for Venus, but veteran inspires fellow pros

Distraught Monfils says trapped in "nightmare" after early exit Former champion Kerber rues hard quarantine after early exit

Osaka gives thumbs up to electronic line judges 1345 BADOSA FAILS SAMSONOVA TEST

Spaniard Paula Badosa, the only confirmed case of COVID-19 among the playing group at the Australian Open, was beaten in the first round 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 7-5 by Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova. Samsonova sent down six aces and hit a total of 49 winners to edge the tight contest and set up a second round match with 14th seed Garbine Muguruza.

1245 KENIN'S TITLE DEFENCE UP AND RUNNING Sofia Kenin kickstarted her title defence with a 7-5 6-4 win over Australian wildcard Maddison Inglis. Kenin will meet either Kaia Kanepi or Anastasija Sevastova in the next round.

MUGURUZA MARCHES INTO SECOND ROUND Garbine Muguruza's bid for a first Australian Open title began with a bang as she trounced Russian lucky loser Margarita Gasparyan 6-4 6-0 in the opening match at Margaret Court.

Twice Grand Slam champion Muguruza reached the final in Melbourne Park last year but lost to surprise package Sofia Kenin. 1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play got underway under brilliant sunshine at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F). There were no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Victoria on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)