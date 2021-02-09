Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day two

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 09-02-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 09:51 IST
Highlights of day two of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. Times local (GMT +11): 1500 SVITOLINA DOWNS BOUZKOVA

Elina Svitolina won a second set tiebreak to squeeze past Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-3 7-6(5). Ukrainian Svitolina, the fifth seed, will face either American Coco Gauff or Switzerland's Jil Teichmann in the second round. 1440 BENCIC THROUGH IN THREE SETS

Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic battled past American Lauren Davis 6-3 4-6 6-1 to reach the second round. Bencic struck eight aces and 36 winners but has plenty of room for improvement, making 47 unforced errors. Bencic will next face Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova.

1430 AZARENKA MAKES EARLY EXIT Victoria Azarenka, the 12th seed, was dumped out in the first round after being beaten 7-5 6-4 by American main draw debutant Jessica Pegula.

Azarenka, who made 25 unforced errors and seven double faults, needed a medical timeout midway through the second set after appearing to have trouble breathing. 1355 RUBLEV ROMPS INTO ROUND TWO

Men's seventh seed Andrey Rublev of Russia cruised into the second round with a routine 6-3 6-3 6-4 victory over Germany's Yannick Hanfmann. Rublev, who sent down 17 aces and hit 35 winners, will face Brazil's Thiago Monteiro for a place in the third round.

1345 BADOSA FAILS SAMSONOVA TEST Spaniard Paula Badosa, the only confirmed case of COVID-19 among the playing group at the Australian Open, was beaten in the first round 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 7-5 by Russian qualifier Liudmila Samsonova.

Samsonova sent down six aces and hit a total of 49 winners to edge the tight contest and set up a second round match with 14th seed Garbine Muguruza. 1245 KENIN'S TITLE DEFENCE UP AND RUNNING

Sofia Kenin kickstarted her title defence with a 7-5 6-4 win over Australian wildcard Maddison Inglis. Kenin will meet either Kaia Kanepi or Anastasija Sevastova in the next round. MUGURUZA MARCHES INTO SECOND ROUND

Garbine Muguruza's bid for a first Australian Open title began with a bang as she trounced Russian lucky loser Margarita Gasparyan 6-4 6-0 in the opening match at Margaret Court. Twice Grand Slam champion Muguruza reached the final in Melbourne Park last year but lost to surprise package Sofia Kenin.

1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play got underway under brilliant sunshine at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

There were no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Victoria on Monday.

