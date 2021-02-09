Left Menu

Tennis-Shocked Konta retires from Australian Open due to injury

Konta came back to serve out the set but continued to struggle and lost the first two games of the second set before deciding she was unable to continue.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:45 IST
Tennis-Shocked Konta retires from Australian Open due to injury

Briton Johanna Konta said she was in shock after an abdominal injury abruptly ended her Australian Open challenge in the first-round on Tuesday even though she was leading Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 6-4 0-2.

Konta, seeded 13th at Melbourne Park, left the court for a medical timeout to get treatment on her abdomen when serving at 5-4 in the opening set. "I pulled my ab and that made it difficult for me to serve and that is why I had to retire," Konta, 29, told reporters.

"I feel like I am in a bit of shock so I don't fully know yet anything. I haven't yet been able to check in with the physios." Konta, ranked 15th in the world, said she felt the injury for the first time during her second service game and then it started getting painful.

"I tried to just manage it the best I could but in the last service game of the first set, that is where I needed to intervene with the physios to try and offload it with tape and stuff like that," added Konta. Konta came back to serve out the set but continued to struggle and lost the first two games of the second set before deciding she was unable to continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

The recent release of My Hero Academia Chapter 300 highly amused the manga lovers and now they have already fixed their gaze on Chapter 301. They want to know what they can have in the next chapter.The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter ...

Red Fort incident: Delhi court sends actor-activist Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody

A Delhi court Tuesday sent actor-activist Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day during farmers tractor parade against the Centres three new agri laws.Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya G...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. UAEs Hope Probe nears Mars in first Arab missionThe United Arab Emirates first mission to Mars is set to reach the red planet and enter its orbit on Tuesday following a seven-month, 494...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. safety board to meet on Kobe Bryant fatal helicopter crashThe National Transportation Safety Board NTSB meets on Tuesday to determine the probable cause of the January 2020 hel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021