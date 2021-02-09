Left Menu

Cricket-India captain Kohli has no regrets picking Nadeem ahead of Kuldeep

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:47 IST
Cricket-India captain Kohli has no regrets picking Nadeem ahead of Kuldeep

India captain Virat Kohli did not regret picking Shahbaz Nadeem over Kuldeep Yadav but felt the support spinners had let the team down in their opening test defeat by England on Tuesday. Left-arm orthodox spinner Nadeem managed four wickets overall, including two as England amassed 578 in the first innings to take early charge of the contest, while all-rounder Washington Sundar went wicketless.

Kohli did not name the duo but when asked if he felt the support spinners had failed to put pressure on England, the India captain said, "Yeah, that's a fair assessment. "You need your bowling unit collectively to step up and create enough pressure on the opposition and we probably didn't achieve that in this game.

"In the second innings we put enough pressure on them, but not enough to win a test match, not enough to come back into the game." Former England captain Michael Vaughan was among those surprised by what he called the "ridiculous decision" not to play Kuldeep, but Kohli said he wanted variety having picked off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Sundar.

"When you play two off-spinners, Kuldeep more or less becomes a similar kind of spinner taking the ball away," Kohli told a video conference. "We were quite clear on what we wanted to play, what combination we wanted to play. There are no regrets whatsoever on that decision."

It was a bitter return to action for Kohli who missed the last three tests in Australia to attend the birth of his daughter. Tuesday's loss was his fourth consecutive test defeat as captain and Kohli blamed it on how India batted in the first innings when they managed 337 in reply to England's mammoth total.

"I think the test probably shifted in their favour when we batted in the first innings," Kohli said at the presentation ceremony. "We were looking to bat long and we were not able to do that. And I don't think there was enough application shown by us as a batting unit."

The second test, also in Chennai, begins on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

The recent release of My Hero Academia Chapter 300 highly amused the manga lovers and now they have already fixed their gaze on Chapter 301. They want to know what they can have in the next chapter.The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter ...

Red Fort incident: Delhi court sends actor-activist Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody

A Delhi court Tuesday sent actor-activist Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day during farmers tractor parade against the Centres three new agri laws.Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya G...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. UAEs Hope Probe nears Mars in first Arab missionThe United Arab Emirates first mission to Mars is set to reach the red planet and enter its orbit on Tuesday following a seven-month, 494...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. safety board to meet on Kobe Bryant fatal helicopter crashThe National Transportation Safety Board NTSB meets on Tuesday to determine the probable cause of the January 2020 hel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021