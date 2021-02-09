Left Menu

South Africa captain Klaasen says virus ''hit me quite hard''

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:33 IST
South Africa captain Klaasen says virus ''hit me quite hard''
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

South Africa captain Heinrich Klaasen says he underestimated the effect of being infected by the coronavirus.

"COVID hit me quite hard," Klaasen said in an online new conference in Lahore on Tuesday, on the eve of a three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan.

He'd played two T20s against England in late November, then was withdrawn from the third and last match on Dec. 1 in Cape Town and isolated.

Three weeks ago, Klaasen warned fans on social media that COVID-19 was the real deal and he didn't think it would be "this hard to come back." "It's been a different season for me, I've played four games so far which has been very frustrating,'' he said. ''It's been a tough two months since I tested positive on Dec. 3. "I've been working hard. It's difficult to tell you how is my form, we will probably see after these three games, but I'm hitting the ball very nicely." Klaasen was handed the captaincy for the T20s in place of regular skipper Quinton de Kock, who returned home after losing the test series to Pakistan 2-0 on Monday. Other T20 regulars in the test team who also flew home included Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. They had to return home for a test series against Australia, but only last week was that series postponed and by that time a second-string South Africa T20 squad was en route to Pakistan.

Among the Proteas, only David Miller has experience of playing in Pakistan after appearing in the Pakistan Super League.

"The knowledge that he's got on the ground and the way to play, it's been good for us," Klaasen said.

He believed the Proteas can compete against a formidable Pakistan side, which will be led by Babar Azam in the series which begins in Lahore from Thursday, followed by two more games over the weekend.

"We are by no means a second-string T20 side," Klaasen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai gets new coach in Ramesh Powar ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar has been appointed as Mumbai teams coach for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scheduled to begin from February 20.Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Naik confirmed the development to PTI on Tuesday.Pow...

First phase of AP panchayat elections sees 81.42 per cent voter turnout

Eds updating with final voter percentage turnout Amaravati, Feb 9 PTI The first phase of polling for2,723 panchayats in Andhra Pradesh ended peacefully with 81.42per cent turnout, the State Election Commission said here onTuesday.The SEC, h...

Polish court orders historians to apologise over Holocaust book

A Warsaw court ruled on Tuesday that two historians tarnished the memory of a Polish villager in a book about the Holocaust and must apologise, in a case some academics warn could deter impartial research into Poles actions during World War...

Around 1.59 cr hospital admissions authorised till Feb 4 under Ayushman Bharat: MoS Choubey

Around 1.59 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 19,714 crore were authorised till February 4 through a network of 24,321 empanelled healthcare providers under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY scheme, the Rajya ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021