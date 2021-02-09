Soccer-Real Sociedad-Man United match moved to Turin

Soccer-Real Sociedad-Man United match moved to TurinReuters | Madrid | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:48 IST
Manchester United's Europa League last-32 first leg game away to Real Sociedad has been moved from San Sebastian to Turin as a result of Spain's travel restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19 variants, UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday.
The match will kick off at the Juventus Stadium at the scheduled time: 6.55 p.m. (1755 GMT) on Feb. 18.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europa League
- Turin
- Spain
- Manchester United's
- UEFA
ALSO READ
Dixon Technologies arm inks deal with HMD India for manufacturing Nokia smartphones
Biden signs 'Buy American' order, pledges to renew U.S. manufacturing
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services and Humanigen Expand Manufacturing Agreement to Support Fill Finish for Investigational COVID-19 Therapeutic, Lenzilumab, Nearing Completion of Phase 3 Study
Turin mayor convicted over deadly stampede at soccer screening
Contact-sensitive sector, coupled with momentum in manufacturing, others will contribute to 11 pc growth: CEA Subramanian