Soccer-Real Sociedad-Man United match moved to Turin

Manchester United's Europa League last-32 first leg game away to Real Sociedad has been moved from San Sebastian to Turin as a result of Spain's travel restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19 variants, UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The match will kick off at the Juventus Stadium at the scheduled time: 6.55 p.m. (1755 GMT) on Feb. 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)