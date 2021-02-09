Sports News Roundup: Australian Open day two; Serena continues Slam record bid, Djokovic gears up for Tiafoe test and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Lakers pull out OT win over Thunder

LeBron James had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers earned their fifth straight victory by defeating the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 119-112 in overtime on Monday. Montrezl Harrell contributed 21 points and eight rebounds and Dennis Schroder added 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Lakers, who played without Anthony Davis (Achilles) and Alex Caruso (hand).

PGA Championship to allow use of distance-measuring devices

The PGA of America said on Tuesday it will allow distance-measuring devices to be used during competition at the three major tournaments it operates, including the PGA Championship. The policy, which also allows for such devices to be used at the Women's PGA Championship and Senior PGA Championship, will debut with the May 20-23 PGA Championship that will be played at the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash was barred from flying into clouds, NTSB chief says

The pilot in the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others was "legally prohibited" from flying into clouds but did so anyway, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board's chairman said on Tuesday. Pilot Ara Zobayan told air traffic controllers that his helicopter was climbing out of heavy clouds when in fact it was descending immediately before slamming into a hillside near the town of Calabasas, the agency said in June. Zobayan's actions have been in focus in the investigation into the crash of the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter outside Los Angeles into hilly terrain.

Super Bowl LV watched by 96.4 million viewers across all platforms - CBS

Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast on CBS attracted 96.4 million viewers across all platforms, the ViacomCBS-owned network said on Tuesday. The network did not disclose how many people watched on television

. Golf: Johnson withdraws from AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to rest

World number one Dustin Johnson, fresh off his triumph at the European Tour's Saudi International, has withdrawn from this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his manager said on Tuesday. Johnson, whose latest win marked his ninth European Tour title, felt it would be best to enjoy a week at home before competing at the Feb. 18-21 Genesis Invitational and Feb. 25-28 World Golf Championships at The Concession.

Alpine skiing: Double Olympic champion Ligety to retire after Cortina

American Ted Ligety, a double Olympic champion, announced on Tuesday he would retire after racing at the Alpine skiing world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, next week. The 36-year-old said on Instagram that the Feb. 19 giant slalom would be his farewell.

Former coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77

Longtime NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer died Monday after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Schottenheimer, who was 77, was diagnosed in 2014 and entered hospice care near his home in Charlotte, N.C. last week

. Despite sexism uproar, Tokyo Olympics chief finds high-level support

When the head of Tokyo's Olympic organising committee said women talked too much at board meetings, a storm of criticism erupted in Japan, with top athletes and cabinet ministers condemning his remarks as sexist and archaic. Yoshiro Mori apologised at a press briefing last week, only to justify the comments in subsequent interviews, inviting further criticism.

Serena continues Slam record bid, Djokovic gears up for Tiafoe test

Serena Williams will hope to move a step closer to a record-equalling 24th major when she meets Serbia's Nina Stojanovic, while Novak Djokovic's Australian Open title defence faces its first real test against Frances Tiafoe in the second round on Wednesday. American Williams has been stuck on 23 majors since triumphing at Melbourne Park in 2017, losing four Grand Slam finals since to remain one short of Margaret Court's record.

Tennis: Australian Open day two

World number one Ash Barty produced a near flawless display as she handed out the dreaded 'double bagel' to Danka Kovinic, while Rafa Nadal defied his gloomy injury prognosis to crush Laslo Djere in the Australian Open first round on Tuesday. Barty, looking to become the first homegrown champion at the Grand Slam since 1978, won the first 16 points of the contest and lost only 10 of 60 to set up a second-round match against compatriot Daria Gavrilova.

