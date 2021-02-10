Left Menu

31st State 'Thang-Ta' Championship underway in Manipur

The 31st edition of the State Thang-Ta Championship is underway at Thang-Ta Shanglen, Yumnam Huidrom in Imphal West. Thang-Ta is an indigenous martial arts game from Manipur.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 10-02-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 11:10 IST
31st State 'Thang-Ta' Championship underway in Manipur
Thang-Ta, an an indigenous martial arts game from Manipur. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The 31st edition of the State Thang-Ta Championship is underway at Thang-Ta Shanglen, Yumnam Huidrom in Imphal West. Thang-Ta is an indigenous martial arts game from Manipur. The championship which began on February 7 is being organised by Huyel Langlon Thang-Ta Association, Manipur. The tournament will continue till February 12.

A total of 759 contestants including 76 officials, 437 boys, 246 girls Thang-Ta players from 42 Thang-Ta institutes across the state including (institutes from Ukhrul and Jiribam), are competing in the championship. The game is played under various category including Phunaba Ama, Phunaba Anishuba, Thanglon and Khonglon-Khutlon, Thang-Haiba among others.

"We will select the participants for the upcoming national-level Thang-Ta tournament," informed the president of Huyel Langlon Thang-Ta Association H Premkumar Singh. Premkumar further said, "I am happy that Thang-Ta is now being included in the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG)."

Earlier, the government had approved the inclusion of four indigenous sports Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, and Mallakhamba in KIYG which is to be held in November this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia issues international arrest warrant for Navalny ally -Ifax

Russia has issued an international arrest warrant for one of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys allies, Leonid Volkov, who is currently based outside Russia, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday. Volkov has urged Russians to gather ne...

Max group gives on lease 80,000 sq ft office space in Noida to Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Max groups realty arm Max Estates on Wednesday said it has leased 80,000 sq ft of prime office space to law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas in its commercial project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.Max Estates is a subsidiary of Max group firm Max V...

China gave 40.52 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to key groups as of Feb 9

China has administered 40.52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for key groups of people as of Feb. 9, Mi Feng, spokesman for the National Health Commission, said at a media briefing on Wednesday.State media Global Times said in January tha...

Major Port Authorities Bill introduced in Rajya Sabha

A bill that seeks to provide greater autonomy in decision-making to 12 major ports in the country and professionalise their governance by setting up boards was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021