QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day three of the Australian Open

Quotes from day three of the Australian Open tennis championships on Wednesday: * "I haven't met Robert Downey Jr. and I love Marvel and Iron Man. I went shallow there, but it's fine." Serena Williams, when asked to name a celebrity she would like to meet.

* "It feels right, it feels like my living room here. It's only I'm not sitting on a couch." Novak Djokovic on playing at Rod Laver Arena. * "Right now, I feel like I'm dying." Marton Fucsovics on having to play a second consecutive five-setter to reach the third round.

* "In the first 10 years I was staying mostly in the hotel room and tennis court, like a quarantine. So after I (started) working with (coach) Paul McNamee, we enjoy a lot off the court as well. We go to shopping together and we find a nice restaurant and the result has been very good." Hsieh Su-wei on enjoying the latter half of her career. * "When I stepped on the court and we had crowd, even if it's against me, just to have crowd, I was already excited." Garbine Muguruza on playing with fans back in the stadium for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

* "Australia and the Australian government did such a good job with containing the virus. So there is hope. If Australia can do it, then the whole world can." Bianca Andreescu on the prospect of having fans in attendance for the rest of the tournaments in 2021. * "It's tough to hang with this guy, running left and right, just wasting energy." Dominik Koepfer on struggling to keep up with Dominic Thiem.

* "Of course it is (harsh). But, you know, he's probably the worst commentator I've ever seen in my life, as well." Bernard Tomic on pundit John Fitzgerald, who questioned whether the former would return to next year's Australian Open. * "Canadians never want to play Canadians, but in the end it happens so often that we kind of just treat it the same way." Denis Shapovalov on facing Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.

