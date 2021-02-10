Left Menu

Ban vs WI: Shadman Islam ruled out of second Test due to groin injury

Bangladesh opening batsman Shadman Islam has been ruled out of the second and final Test against the West Indies due to a groin injury.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:18 IST
Bangladesh Cricket Board logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh opening batsman Shadman Islam has been ruled out of the second and final Test against the West Indies due to a groin injury. "Bangladesh opening batsman Shadman Islam has been ruled out of the second and final Test against the West Indies. Shadman has been making a good recovery from the hip injury incurred during an awkward fall while fielding on day four of the first of the two ICC Test Championship matches," the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a statement

However, the BCB Medical Team has suggested resting him for the second Test until he is fully fit to resume playing. The batsman will leave the team bio-security bubble and will be under the surveillance and treatment of the BCB Medical Team as he undergoes rehabilitation.

Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out of the second Test after the all-rounder failed to recover from an injury sustained during the first Test against the West Indies. Soumya Sarkar replaced Shakib in the squad and joined the team on Wednesday.

West Indies lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first match by three wickets. The second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies will begin on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

